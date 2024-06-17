Sparkles and showstoppers reigned supreme at the Tony Awards 2024

Angelina Jolie and Brooke Shields were among the glamourous stars attending the 77th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday – celebrating excellence in live Broadway theatre.

Here are the most talked about standouts of the red carpet at the David H. Koch Theatre in New York City.

1. Alicia Keys in Gucci

Singer Alicia Keys wore a red wine bejewelled Gucci gown, with a matching slim leather belt and opera gloves. The burgundy off-the-shoulder frock added elegance and old-school glamour with sequins stemming from the hem and neckline.

Keys’ sleek twisted bun balanced the grandeur of her dress, paired with her archetypal minimal make-up. Her red carpet look feeds into the monochromatic tends we’re seeing from street-style to runway.

2. Angelina Jolie in Versace

Layered in rich Renaissance drapery, actor Angelina Jolie stunned in this Versace showstopper. The sage green velvet gown had a draped neckline and ruched waist creating a delicate and romantic silhouette. The star paired a matching wrap and bohemian bangles to give an air of nonchalance, complimented with some undone caramel curls.

Her daughter Vivienne, wore a complementing emerald vest and wide-leg trousers with a white button-down blouse. In true fashion, Vivienne dressed down her look with a pair of black all-star converse.

3. Ariana DeBose stunned in stained glass

Actor Ariana DeBose, who served as host for the Tony awards, dazzled in a lilac and chamomile mosaic dress by Oscar de la Renta. The strapless tea-length ballgown featured blue, yellow, green and black hues made from individually dyed acrylic pieces that fit together like an avant-garde puzzle. Oscar de la Renta’s experiment of lighting and colour made DeBose’s look a sparkling showstopper of the evening.

4. Brooke Shields in Crocs

Actor Brooke Shields wore a sunny Monique Lhuillier plunge necked gown with a pair of coordinating yellow Crocs. Following toe surgery on both feet, Shields was unapologetic about her shoe choice, exclaiming “I couldn’t do this in heels!”

The bold dress featured a waistline bow and pleated skirt with a centre-back slit. She accessorised with a structured gold clutch, stacked bracelets and pearl earrings. Shield’s sunny disposition and look to match echoes this summers’ favourite trends of block-wearing primary colours.

5. Billy Porter in bejewelled suit and overcoat

Actor and singer Billy Porter sparked delight in true Porter fashion with a dazzling crystal-encrusted suit and overcoat. The waistcoat collar featured diamond-like jewels complementing the water-like drips spluttered onto his oversized jacket. The cuffs of his relaxed-fitting suit trousers featured matching jewels, drawing the eye to his pointed encrusted boots.

To tie the look together, Porter sported a bold black and silver eye-shadow to match his monochromatic showstopper.

6. Nicole Scherzinger in Nicolas Jebran

The sparkles were not just confined to neutral palettes, singer Nicole Scherzinger went all out in a hot pink Nicolas Jebran mermaid gown, featuring a sheer panel, embellishments and a puff hemline.

The 45-year-old star sported a one-shoulder with a skinny scarf and draped waist, accessorising with Cicada and Maison H jewellery. Scherzinger kept her glam more relaxed, wearing a tousled side-part bun and warm smoky makeup calling to the sultry sunset makeup trend of the moment.

7. Daniel Radcliffe in bespoke Todd Snyder

Merrily We Roll Along musical star Daniel Radcliffe wore a lavender Todd Snyder tuxedo with a matching bow tie as he attended with his girlfriend Erin Darke.

The actor picked up the gong for best actor in a musical and his unexpected custom purple piece complemented Darke’s extravagant silver gown, busting with embellishments. The couple’s muted tones hark to the the season’s Bridgerton inspired palette of pales and pastels.

8. Sarah Paulson in Prada

Receiving her first ever Tony Award, for her role in family Appropriate, Sarah Paulson wore a silk white Prada gown with sprawling black sparkles. The dress featured an exaggerated boat neck with pointed shoulders and white ruffled ornaments on the arms.

Paulson paired the shimmering monochromatic look with a bold crimson lipstick and dangling Mindi Mond earrings.

9. Maleah Joi Moon in Marc Bouwer

Maleah Joi Moon dazzled in a black and silver Marc Bouwer gown with matching gloves. The best actress winner, for her role in Hell’s Kitchen, sported a floor-length swirling sequined dress with a spaghetti strap sweetheart neckline.

She accessorised with dazzling open-ended hoops and an ashy-plum lip, which paired with the soft grey gown, quintessentially evoked the 90s.

10. Rachael McAdams stuns in a translucent slip gown

Canadian actor Rachael McAdams kept it simple with a sheer black gown, with an asymmetric silk white neckline, plunging back and stacked silver jewellery. Her white manicure was highlighted with multiple diamond rings and bracelets, yet to allow the dress to shine, the 45-year-old forwent a necklace and opted for a pair of fine silver earrings.