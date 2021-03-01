Sparkles ruled a glittering Golden Globes red carpet

The Golden Globes signals a return to the red carpet. It’s widely seen as the first major awards show of the year, giving celebrities the opportunity to set trends for the months to follow.

Thanks to the pandemic, awards shows look decidedly different to normal and we’ve been slightly starved of celebrity glamour. The Globes was a return to form, and the fashion was bold and fun – both at home and IRL.

Sparkles, glitter and all things shiny led the way, signalling a more joyous and exuberant approach to red carpet fashion…

Awkwafina wore a Seventies-inspired Gucci gown for her presenting duties. Sparkles and a playful squiggly striped pattern helped elevate the dress’ muted browns, yellows and pinks.

Susan Kelechi Watson channelled the flapper era of the 1920s. Her glittering blue dress by Georges Hobeika was striped, high necked and given a whole lot of movement thanks to silver tassels.

Sparkles don’t have to be an OTT, all-or-nothing affair. Take Sarah Paulson’s look which featured glittering speech bubble shapes on her black Prada ball gown. Bonus points go to her custom sequinned lilac cast – who knew a broken arm could look so chic?

Dan Levy flexed his style credentials and wore something hot off the runway from Valentino’s first menswear couture show. The Schitt’s Creek star wore a bright lemon suit with a sparkly matching top underneath, and told Vogue: “It just felt like the perfect balance between formal and casual, festive and laid back, polished yet unfussy.”

When celebrities want to look like a princess on the red carpet, there’s one designer they should call: Oscar de la Renta. Kaley Cuoco lived out all our Cinderella dreams in a pale grey ball gown, complete with silver stars exploding like fireworks.

Minidresses are making a comeback, as seen on co-host Amy Poehler. She wore a custom Moschino button-up dress, kept from being too stuffy with a whole lot of sparkles.

Regina King summed up her look on Instagram with the caption: “Feeling like a bottle of champagne.” The One Night In Miami director wore a Louis Vuitton column dress, made up of chic silver sequins on a black underlay.

The red carpet often raises questions around sustainability and fashion, and this year, Bryce Dallas Howard championed a more eco-friendly approach to style. She wore a silver to pink ombre gown by Temperley, from luxury resale website The RealReal.

Alberta Ferretti can always be relied upon for sexy dresses, and the Italian fashion designer delivered with Tiffany Haddish’s metallic gown. The chain-link pattern looks like armour, and the bronze tones complement Haddish’s newly blonde hair perfectly.