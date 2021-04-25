Sparkles, sequins and sneakers made for a joyous Oscars red carpet

93rd Academy Awards – Arrivals
93rd Academy Awards – Arrivals (AP)
It was hard to know where celebrities would take fashion for this year’s Oscars – would they keep things subdued, or would they relish the opportunity to be back on the red carpet?

Luckily, it seems like big, bold and beautiful fashion is back on the agenda, and celebs pulled no punches with their style choices…

Viola Davis at the 93rd Academy Awards (AP)

Red carpet favourite Viola Davis chose a white gown by Alexander McQueen, keeping things interesting with intricate cut-outs.

93rd Academy Awards – Arrivals (AP)

Carey Mulligan – nominated for her leading role in Promising Young Woman – went for gold in a glittering ballgown by red carpet favourite Valentino.

Regina King at the 93rd Academy Awards (AP)

Regina King dressed like a high fashion butterfly for this year’s ceremony, wearing a blue Louis Vuitton gown with shimmering silver stripes and statement sleeves.

Celeste Waite at the 93rd Academy Awards (AP)

Singer Celeste takes this year’s prize for best accessory on the red carpet. She carried a realistic, heart-shaped bedazzled clutch straight from Gucci’s recent anniversary catwalk show.

Glenn Close at the 93rd Academy Awards (AP)

Glenn Close brought a bit of colour and shimmer to the ceremony, wearing a royal blue beaded dress with indigo gloves and trousers underneath.

Youn Yuh-jung, left, and Han Ye-ri at the 93rd Academy Awards (AP)

Minari stars Youn Yuh-jung and Han Ye-ri gave us a masterclass in block colours: Yuh-jung in a navy gown with capped sleeves and pockets, and Ye-ri making a statement in fire engine red.

Maria Bakalova at the 93rd Academy Awards (AP)

Maria Bakalova – who shot to fame in mockumentary Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – went full princess for her Oscars moment, wearing a white Louis Vuitton gown with a deep V, subtle sequins and lots of tulle.

Chloe Zhao, left, and Joshua James Richards at the 93rd Academy Awards (AP)

Who said trainers didn’t belong on the red carpet? Nomadland director seems to think comfortable is the way forward, pairing her high-necked nude gown with white sneakers.

Andra Day at the 93rd Academy Awards (AP)

Gold seemed the hottest colour of the night, with Andra Day also getting in on the trend in a Nineties-inspired metallic dress with thin straps and plenty of leg on show.

