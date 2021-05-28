SPF with benefits: 9 hybrid heroes that offer more than just sun protection

Anyone who’s serious about skincare knows that your morning routine should include an active-packed serum or moisturiser, followed by sunscreen. But what if you could combine those steps with one potent, protective product?

That’s what the next generation of sunblocks aim to do. Combining skincare and SPF (Sun protection factor) these multi-tasking marvels will prevent sun damage (and wrinkles) at the same time as delivering complexion-boosting ingredients.

Hello Sunday The One That's Got It All Sun Primer SPF 50

1. Hello Sunday The One That’s Got It All Sun Primer SPF 50, £20

Best for: under make-up

New brand Hello Sunday is already proving very popular with beauty buffs. This fragrance-free primer helps your foundation glide on, and provides protection against UVA and UVB rays.

Ultra Violette Queen Screen Luminising Sun Serum SPF 50+

2. Ultra Violette Queen Screen Luminising Sun Serum SPF 50+, £36, Space NK

Best for: blue light protection

Instantly becoming Space NK’s fastest selling suncare range ever when it launched in March, Aussie brand Ultra Violette is famous for its antioxidant-filled Queen Screen serum, which protects against the blue light that emits from mobile and computer screens.

Bliss Block Star Invisible Daily Sunscreen

3. Bliss Block Star Invisible Daily Sunscreen, £19.99, Boots

Best for: mineral protection

If chemical sunscreens don’t agree with your skin, try this mineral formula from Bliss. The lightweight SPF 30 lotion sinks in thoroughly and, unlike some mineral creams, won’t leave any chalky white marks.

Evolve Climate Veil Tinted SPF20

4. Evolve Climate Veil Tinted SPF 20, £29, Holland and Barrett

Best for: a hint of colour

A mineral-based SPF 20 sunscreen infused with hyaluronic acid to moisturise, and vitamin-rich lingonberry stem cells, this tinted cream is available in regular, medium and deep shades.

Grown Alchemist Natural Hydrating Sunscreen SPF30

5. Grown Alchemist Natural Hydrating Sunscreen SPF 30, £33, FeelUnique

Best for: vegans

A bestseller from Aussie brand Grown Alchemist, this mineral SPF 30 is vegan-friendly and made with 100% natural ingredients, including nourishing rosehip oil and hyaluronic acid.

Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Sun Milk SPF30

6. Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Sun Milk SPF 30, £9.99, Superdrug

Best for: budget buy

Infused with coconut and kukui nut oils, this moisturising mineral sun block is PETA approved and great value for money too.

La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Aquagel SPF30

7. La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Aquagel SPF 30, £25.87 (was £34.50)

Best for: dry or sensitive skin

Combining hyaluronic acid (which attracts moisture to skin cells) and vitamin B5 (which helps to repair skin damage) this highly hydrating gel moisturiser is gentle enough for sensitive skin types.

Liz Earle Environmental Defence Cream Mineral SPF 25

8. Liz Earle Environmental Defence Cream Mineral SPF 25, £26

Best for: urbanites

With ingredients that shield against the ageing effects of pollution and blue light, as well as UVA/B rays, this mineral sunscreen is ideal for city dwellers. The slightly pigmented cream gives a glowy finish and works well under make-up.

Vichy Capital Soleil UV Age Daily SPF50+ Facial Sunscreen

9. Vichy Capital Soleil UV Age Daily SPF 50+ Facial Sunscreen, £20.99, Superdrug

Best for: anti-ageing

An ultra lightweight fluid, this SPF 50 is enriched with peptides, niacinamide and vitamin E, which help to target existing signs of ageing, as well as protecting against future damage.