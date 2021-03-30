Spring style: 5 of the best men’s overshirts
Spring is here and in terms of fashion, that means one thing: layering.
During the season that varies from deceptively chilly (even when the sun’s out) to surprisingly warm, versatility is key. It’s time to put away our heaviest jumpers, but it’s not exactly shorts weather yet, is it?
When it comes to menswear, an overshirt is the ideal in-between piece. Thicker than a regular button-down and slightly more oversized, this spring staple can be worn over slim-fit knitwear or sweatshirts now, or thrown over a T-shirt later in the season.
Neutral hues are best if you want to maximise the matching potential with the rest of your wardrobe, or you could go for double denim by teaming an overshirt and jeans in contrasting colours.
Here’s our pick of five fashionable overshirts for men.
1. Topman Herringbone Overshirt in Khaki, £26.20, currently reduced from £34.99, ASOS
2. Asket The Overshirt in Black, £100; The Sweatshirt in Grey Melange, £75; The Black Denim Jeans in Grey Wash, £120
3. Mango Chest-pocket Cotton Overshirt in Mink Grey, £59.99; Fine-Knit Cotton Sweater, £29.99; Plush-cotton Jogger Trousers, £35.99
4. Tu at Sainsbury’s Bleached Wash Denim Overshirt, £22
5. Burton Menswear 3 Pocket Overshirt in Khaki, £25, ASOS