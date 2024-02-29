Spring trainers: 5 trends to be seen in this season

When it comes to fashionable footwear, designers are on a mission to elevate trainers way beyond street style, to become the luxe staple we can’t live without.

Showy with a plethora of textures – think shiny silhouettes, suede and crystals, not to mention sneakers with chunky soles to classic retro styles, this season it’s all about high-fashion comfort – with enough flair to be on our ‘most wanted’ list, whatever the dress code.

Here’s how to get your trainer therapy…

1. Snazzy silver

“Trainers are everywhere this season, from mega metallics to pops of colour, or classic white, there is a style to suit every woman,” says Lisa Kay, CEO of Sole Bliss.

“The silver trend continues… it’s modern, eye-catching and incredibly versatile, as metallics can work as a neutral,” says Kay. “Silver trainers can be easily dressed up or down and work as party shoes, or everyday wear.”

Next Signature Forever Comfort Leather Chunky Wedges Platform Trainers, £52

Sole Bliss Palazzo: Silver Leather, £189

2. Peach fuzz

A hot topic in fashion circles, Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz, is a playful, peachy tone that hits all the right notes…

“With a call to the Eighties, this is a colour trend that cries sunshine no matter what the weather barometer says,” notes Donna Hill, Gola digital and marketing director.

“Used as a highlight across a number of styles this season, its warmth and radiance brightens any outfit.

“Worn with whites and denims, a touch of peach fuzz adds a sunny and feminine touch to simple styles.”

Crew Clothing Clara Colour Block Trainer, White Pink, £79

Gola Classics Women’s Raven Trainers, Orange Spice/Raspberry/Coral Pink, £95

3. Embellishment

With a glimmer of glitz or crystals, if solid silver feels too heavy metal, then a glimpse of embellishment gives newness to your everyday look.

Go nude with a bit of bling, or opt for darker tones to pair with white jeans to put a spring in your step.

Bobbies Willow, Milos Beige, £180

Sole Bliss Star: Navy Leather & Suede, £189

4. Vintage vibe

A key trend for SS24, vintage styles are where it’s at…

“From colourful suede options to Eighties-inspired court trainers, retro styles are here to stay,” says Hill.

With so many options to choose from, she says vintage classics can be styled to suit any occasion.

“Bold-coloured suede options elevate the simplest looks and work well with tailored trousers and ankle-grazing denim,” Hill continues, “while chunkier options provide the perfect juxtaposition to floaty dresses and skirts.”

Chrysoline de Gastines, co-founder of Balzac Paris agrees: “With a thinner, more delicate profile imbued with a vintage essence, the sneaker of 2024 reimagines its contours while striving for a lighter construction.”

With daring colour selections to create a truly distinctive and original design, Gastines says the subtly elevated sole and vibrant upper complement both trousers and feminine ensembles, such as skirts or dresses seamlessly.

Gola Classics Women’s Elan Trainers, Marine Blue/White, £90

Balzac Paris Yellow and Black Colette Sneakers, £170

5. Athletic aesthetic

Whether it’s fun brights, muted schemes or pops of colour, there’s an attention to detail with the latest looks in sporty trainers.

“With running shoes styling out most of our wardrobes, styles such as the ‘LKB step’ are the perfect shoe to fuse utmost comfort with fashion, playing into the chunky trainer trend,” says Thomasine Jordan, global product and design director, LK Bennett.

Furthermore, they look fabulous with faded denim, loose linen or leggings, and offer an instant style update to your wardrobe, with that all-important street cred status.

Hoka Women’s Arahi 7 Shoes, £130, Runners Need

LK Bennett LKB Step Cream Leather and Grey Suede Trainers, White, £229