Stormzy and 5 other Croc-wearing celebs

Love them or hate them, Crocs have somehow become a fashion staple – just ask Stormzy.

“I’ve got to be comfortable,” the 29-year-old musician said on BBC Breakfast – sporting a pair of chocolate brown Crocs with socks underneath while talking about the release of his new album, This Is What I Mean.

Stormzy’s laid-back footwear choice proved divisive, with some fans going on social media to praise the look…

While others weren’t quite as convinced…

Crocs have been a high fashion darling for while now – Christopher Kane featured them on the runway of his spring/summer 2017 London Fashion Week show, and Balenciaga makes high-heeled versions that will set you back £450.

And Stormzy isn’t the only celeb to wear the controversial, yet admittedly comfy, shoes…

1. David Hockney

Artist David Hockney recently attended the annual lunch for members of the Order of Merit at Buckingham Palace, and he certainly didn’t play it safe with his choice of footwear.

The 85-year-old wore a bright pair of yellow Crocs with his checked suit – even drawing the King’s attention, with Charles saying: “Those yellow galoshes… Beautifully chosen.”

2. Nicki Minaj

One thing Croc’s fanbase certainly has is range – they’re worn by octogenarian artists, as well as rappers more than half Hockney’s age.

In 2021, Nicki Minaj showed off her love of Crocs by wearing a hot pink pair for a photoshoot – with not much else on. According to The Sole Supplier, demand for ‘pink Crocs’ increased by 4,900% in the hours following Minaj’s post.

3. Questlove

Who said you couldn’t wear Crocs to black tie events? Musician Questlove gave his Crocs a formal spin by wearing a shimmering gold pair to the Oscars in 2021.

And who could blame him? Dress shoes tend to be tight and uncomfortable, and as Questlove wrote on Instagram: “I’m tired of suffering while stunting. Comfort first at this stage in my life.”

4. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is so committed to the Crocs cause, he’s even collaborated with the brand on his own line of shoes.

The styles were in an array of pastel colours, with cartoon character-style ‘jibbitz’ – the charms you can attach to the shoes. He partnered up with the brand twice – once in 2020, and again in 2021 – and both time, his shoes sold out.

5. Prince George

Is Prince George the original Crocfluencer? He was pictured wearing a navy pair back in 2015, while watching his father play in a charity polo match at Beaufort Polo Club.

This was before high fashion at large started taking interest in the notoriously ‘ugly’ shoes, so maybe they were inspired by a certain young royal.