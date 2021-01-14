Stylish and sturdy: 9 of the best knee-high boots

There was much talk of ‘clothing as armour’ on the autumn/winter catwalks, with sweeping Matrix-style coats, chainmail metallics and a whole lot of leather on show.

How prophetic that trend would turn out to be, now that we find ourselves battling a global pandemic and craving clothes that protect us from the elements, whether that’s cosy loungewear for working from home, or sturdy footwear for our daily walks and strolls.

That doesn’t mean we’ve totally abandoned our desire to dress well, however – and if you’re looking for a short-cut to lockdown style, you’ve come to the right place.

Knee-high boots are the perfect combination of style and substance, keeping your calves warm while lending your outfit a much-needed dose of edginess – or elegance, depending on your preference.

This season’s best boots fall into those two camps. On the one hand (or should that be foot?), you’ve got butter-soft leather, suede or patent PU styles in classic black, autumnal chestnut and chocolate-brown hues.

Perfect for teaming with extra-long jumper dresses, midi skirts and camel coats, these beautiful boots are a great investment buy and will last you for years to come (as long as you avoid jumping in too many muddy puddles).

If you’re looking for a pair that you can stomp about in whatever the weather, you’ll love the chunky sole trend.

Originating on the Prada catwalk and inspired by tire treads, these bulky beauties are the most fashion-forward way to boot up right now.

Instagram style stars have been pairing them with everything from oversized track pants and skinny jeans, to puffer jackets and teddy coats.

Whichever trend takes your fancy, the high street has got a whole host of belting boots to choose from.

Here’s our pick of the crop…

Wallis Cream Longline Teddy Coat; Blue Midwash Jeans; Brown Ruched Over The Knee Boot

Wallis Cream Longline Teddy Coat, £45.50 (was £65); Blue Midwash Jeans, £32; Brown Ruched Over The Knee Boot, £48.30 (were £69)

Dune Selsie Taupe Over The Knee Boots

Dune Selsie Taupe Over The Knee Boots £220

Dorothy Perkins Chocolate Karma Boots

Dorothy Perkins Chocolate Karma Boots, £49.99

Evans Extra Wide Fit Brown PU Long Boots

Evans Extra Wide Fit Brown PU Long Boots, £48.30 (were £69)

Office Kay Platform Knee Boots

Office Kay Platform Knee Boots, £129

Lotus Tamzin Womens Black Patent Knee High Boots

Lotus Tamzin Womens Black Patent Knee High Boots, £59.99, Shoezone

Next Black Forever Comfort Knee High Leather Boots

Next Black Forever Comfort Knee High Leather Boots, £89

River Island Black Buckle Detail Heel Boots

River Island Black Buckle Detail Heel Boots, £75

M&Co Lucy Cold Weather Side Zip Boots

M&Co Lucy Cold Weather Side Zip Boots, £44 (were £55)