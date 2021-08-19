Suit up in style: 3 major tailoring trends to try

Tailoring has gone truly mainstream this season. Inspired by celebs and Instagram style stars, two-piece suits and edgy jackets have replaced summer dresses as the hottest outfits to be seen in right now.

And the craze is set to continue as we head into autumn. Suit up for summer and beyond with three of the biggest tailoring trends, according to fashion experts…

1. Short suits

“Short suits, to me, exude quiet confidence,” says stylist and brand strategist, Mija Knezevic. “You look put together and stylish without being too over the top.”

For an elegant take on the trend, she recommends teaming a two-piece suit with a silk shirt, to give “a sense of sophistication and prestige. In this case, a pair of classy black, nude, or white flats would fit the occasion.”

For more of a casual look, try “sneakers and a loose blouse. A patterned short suit would stand out with a pair of white chunky sneakers and a graphic T-shirt tucked underneath the blazer.”

Kaleidoscope Boyfriend Style Blazer, £59; White Woven Cami, £10 (was £19); Boyfriend Style Shorts, £35; Blue Square Toe Lace-Up Shoes, £39

(Pretty Little Thing/PA)

Pretty Little Thing Stone Fitted Suit Woven Blazer, £21 (was £35); Stone Suit Short, £20

(Abercrombie & Fitch/PA)

Abercrombie & Fitch Single-Breasted Blazer, £99; Tailored Shorts, £49 (top, stylist’s own)

(River Island/PA)

River Island Petite Black Check Print Blazer, £65; Petite Black Check Print Shorts, £36

2. Bright and bold

“Highly saturated colours are a much-needed dopamine hit that represent fun, joy and liveliness,” says stylist Roberta Lee, who is currently working with sustainable clothing platform, Dayrize.

“Personally I love to see more colour – after nearly two years of a lockdown life, colour has been a huge mood booster for my wardrobe. In fact, I’d go as far as saying it’s been a lifesaver – long may it continue!”

There are no rules when it comes to choosing bright tailored pieces, the trend encompasses everything from blazers and tailored dresses, to trousers and shorts. Lee says: “Explore what’s missing in your wardrobe, as now would be the time to invest – these bright pops of colour won’t hang around for long.”

(Missguided/PA)

Missguided Tall Green Wrap Front Blazer, £38 (bag, stylist’s own)

(Freemans/PA)

Star by Julien Macdonald Fitted Pink Blazer, £69, Freemans

(I Saw It First/PA)

I Saw It First Blue Longline Military Blazer, £40; Light Wash Premium Mom Jeans, £35

3. Oversized separates

“Autumn/winter for women is focused on tailoring that plays with angular silhouettes, with comfort still factored in,” says Lee, which is why loose, relaxed cuts are a key trend.

Knezevic says: “Oversized blazers are a new and innovative rendition to the classic form-fitted, tailored blazer. You could use the blazer as a dress and place a belt at the waist to create a nice shape line to the garment. Biker shorts, as well as leggings, would be a good way to dress down the garment.”

Alternatively, play with proportions by teaming wide-leg trousers with a fitted top, or go head to toe in a loose-fit suit.

(Mango/PA)

Mango Patterned Suit Blazer, £69.99; Buttons Suit Waistcoat, £35.99; Pleated Suit Trousers, £35.99; Leather Penny Loafers, £79.99

(Misspap/PA)

Misspap Premium Tailored Tie Cuff Oversized Blazer Fuchsia, £36 (was £45); Premium Tailored Tie Hem Trousers Fuchsia, £28 (were £35)

(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Wendy Wide Leg Trousers Natural, £55