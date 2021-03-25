Sustainable style: 7 women’s fashion brands worth investing in

Looking to reduce your reliance on fast fashion, but not sure where to start? In the past, sustainable brands were few and far between but now there are plenty to choose from, making it easy to embrace the ‘slow fashion’ movement instead.

What does that mean? It means choosing clothes that are built to last, not only in terms of construction but in terms of design. Pieces that are timeless instead of just trendy, that you’ll wear for years to come.

You may have to invest a little bit more initially, but it’s worth it when you consider the ‘cost per wear’ compared with the flimsy frocks and tops that often end up falling apart in no time.

Ready to start shopping more sustainably? Here are seven of the best sustainable fashion brands for women…

1. Omnes

Using fabrics that are responsibly sourced and manufactured, such as organic cotton and Forest Stewardship Council-certified viscose, London-based brand Omnes specialises in floaty floral dresses with a vintage vibe.

Omnes BCI Cotton Tiered Midi Dress in Poppy Print, £75 (shoes, stylist’s own)

Omnes Organic Cotton Blouson Sleeve Wrap Top in Pink

Omnes Organic Cotton Blouson Sleeve Wrap Top in Pink, £50

2. Peregrine

All Peregrine products are made in the family-run brand’s Manchester factory. Knitwear in classic cable and alpine designs is crafted with 100% British wool, while last-you-a-lifetime raincoats are made with waxed cotton.

Peregrine Carriage Jacket

Peregrine Carriage Jacket, £165

3. Wawwa

Unisex streetwear label Wawwa is one for the tomboys. The brand started making organic cotton tees (that need 91% less water to produce) before branching out into other recycled fabrics for its staple sweatshirts, logo hoodies and edgy accessories.

Wawwa Basic Logo T-Shirt Lilac

Wawwa Basic Logo T-Shirt Lilac, £30 (trousers, stylist’s own)

Wawwa Recycled Denim Bucket Hat

Wawwa Recycled Denim Bucket Hat, £40

4. Baukjen

Boasting carbon neutral credentials (and on track to becoming carbon positive), Baukjen is also a zero-waste company, meaning it doesn’t send anything to landfill. This season is all about pretty printed blouses, floaty dresses, sporty staples and relaxed-fit denim.

Baukjen Linde Top with Lenzing Ecovero; The Boyfriend Jean Off White

Baukjen Linde Top with Lenzing Ecovero, £69; The Boyfriend Jean – Off White, £99

Baukjen Lara Organic Dress

Baukjen Lara Organic Dress, £85

5. People Tree

Founded in 1991, and the first clothing company to be awarded the World Fair Trade Organisation product label, People Tree prides itself on being a pioneer in sustainable fashion.

For spring, take your pick from indigo denim essentials, pastel print sun dresses, and an adorable Moomin collaboration range.

People Tree Sana Lightweight Denim Shirt; Nicole Bodysuit in White; Zahara Lightweight Denim Shorts

People Tree Sana Lightweight Denim Shirt, £89; Nicole Bodysuit in White, £35; Zahara Lightweight Denim Shorts, £79

6. Eileen

New for 2021, sustainable jewellery brand Eileen uses only recycled silver and Fairmined gold. The inaugural Confidence collection features affirmations such as ‘I am worthy’ and ‘I am capable’, with 5% of profits donated to Young Minds UK.

Eileen Worthy Gold Confidence Necklace

Eileen Worthy Gold Confidence Necklace, £180

7. Essen The Label

Footwear brand Essen creates classic but modern leather designs, from supple ballet flats and Chelsea boots, to block heeled sandals and court shoes. With small production runs to reduce waste, shoes are handmade in Europe using traditional artisan techniques.

Essen The Elevated Essential Red

Essen The Elevated Essential Red, £174

Essen The Foundation Flat Tan

Essen The Foundation Flat Tan, £148