Sustainable swimwear: 8 stylish options for men and women

If you’re a fashion-conscious individual who’s trying to be more sustainable in your shopping choices, summer holiday swimwear can pose a bit of a problem.

On the one hand, you want to invest in long-lasting garments that won’t fall out of fashion any time soon, especially with items you only wear a few times a year.

But at the same time, you want to look good on the beach, and trends evolve so fast these days, last season’s beloved bikini or board shorts could be very unappealing by the time you’re packing your bags for your next trip.

Luckily, this is one area where brands big and small are excelling, with eco-friendly swimsuits, two-pieces and shorts offering on-trend and timeless styles to suit everyone, so you can shop guilt-free.

Here’s our pick of the high street’s best sustainable swimwear for men and women…

Women’s swimwear

(Pour Moi/PA)

1. Pour Moi Cali Recycled Ring Underwired Control Swimsuit in Black, £48

Part of Pour Moi’s sustainable Cali range – made with 94% recycled polyester fabric – this scoop neck swimsuit is underwired with tummy control for extra support. Featuring trendy ring details on the straps, it’s available up to a G cup size.

(Champion/PA)

2. Champion Rochester 1919 Recycled Lycra Bikini Top, £17.60 (was £22); and Bottoms, £17.60 (were £22)

Emblazoned with a cool bandana print, this strappy bikini with high-cut bottoms (great for showing off your legs) is made with recycled Lycra.

(Regatta/PA)

3. Regatta Women’s Aceana II Tankini Top in Pink Fusion Palm, £14.95 (was £30); Women’s Aceana Bikini Shorts in Pink Fusion Palm, £7.95 (were £16)

This summer, Regatta’s entire swimwear range is made from 100% recycled materials. We love the Aceana tankini, which comes in a range of different colours and prints, from sizes 8 to 20.

(Boohoo/PA)

4. Boohoo Nautical Padded Underwire Recycled Bikini Top, £15.30 (was £18); Boohoo Nautical High Waist Recycled Bikini Brief, £12 (were £15), Debenhams

Part of Boohoo’s Ready for the Future sustainable collection, this bandeau bikini with high-waisted bottoms and a classic stripey print is made with 85% recycled polyester.

Men’s swimwear

(Asket/PA)

5. Asket The Linen Shirt in White, £115; The Swim Shorts in Cold Blue, £85

Asket specialises in minimalist designs that won’t go out of style, and these swim shorts are no exception. Available in four muted hues (black, navy, green and blue), they’re made from 100% recycled materials, including yarn made from waste ocean plastic.

(Pink House Mustique/PA)

6. Pink House Mustique Men’s Swim Shorts Riva Red/Turquoise, £126

As part of Pink House Mustique’s sustainability initiatives, its latest men’s and boy’s swim shorts are made with 100% recycled polyester lining, while the outer shall fabric is 53% recycled from plastic bottles. Choose from a range of jazzy prints including boats, birds and animals.

(Arket/PA)

7. Arket Swim Shorts in Green, £35

Available in six colours, Arket’s simply stylish three-pocket swim shorts are made from Econyl, a yarn woven from recovered fishing nets and nylon waste.

(Randy Cow/PA)

8. Randy Cow Sharks Men’s Swim Shorts, £65

Stand out from the crowd with a pair of Randy Cow shorts in shark, octopus, flamingo or lobster print, all of which are made with 90% recycled polyester.