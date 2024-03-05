Sydney Sweeney sits front row as Kristin Scott Thomas makes surprise catwalk debut

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas joined a star-studded roster of models on the catwalk for Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show, with actor Sydney Sweeney sitting front row.

The English Patient star Thomas, 63, made her catwalk debut in an oversized grey coat with a sparkly brooch, worn with loose white trousers and a shirt underneath, along with black motorcycle-style gloves.

While Thomas isn’t a regular face on the catwalk, she has a long relationship with fashion – last month she was seen front row at Erdem’s London Fashion Week show and she has previously appeared in advertising campaigns for Burberry.

Thomas spent years living in France – she’s fluent in the language, and was awarded an upgraded Légion d’honneur in France’s traditional Bastille Day honours list in 2015.

And Thomas wasn’t the only celebrity on the catwalk for the autumn/winter 2024 show. Mercury Prize-winning rapper and actor Little Simz also made her catwalk debut, wearing a preppy outfit of a pale blue skirt with a white shirt, grey jumper and navy blazer, topped off with heavy brown boots.

The collection was unisex, with actor Luther Ford – known for his role as the Duke of Sussex in season 6 of The Crown – wearing a dark turtleneck, loose pale blue trousers and biker gloves. He’s following in the footsteps of fellow The Crown star, Emma Corrin, who closed Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show this time last year, and sat on the front row for this season’s show.

Fresh off walking the runway for Chanel this morning, supermodel Gigi Hadid joined the Miu Miu line up – wearing a white button-up dress and brown fur jacket, which New York Times fashion journalist Vanessa Friedman described as faux.

This season, Miu Miu put out a wide-ranging collection of 68 looks. A lot of timeless outerwear was on show, from long jackets to cropped coats, as well as some more playful additions, like brightly-coloured tights and ski-style gloves in all hues of the rainbow.

Almost all of the models had wrap-around sunglasses on, giving a futuristic feel to proceedings, and the collection ended in a particularly chic manner – with different styles of black midi-length dresses, worn with gloves and sunglasses, evoking images of Audrey Hepburn’s outfits in Breakfast At Tiffany’s and Sabrina.

Owned by Prada, Miu Miu is known for its quirky attention to detail – seen this season in the scarves, which appeared to be made by two woollen jumper sleeves fused together.

The show was held at the Palais d’Iena in Paris, a stately building that houses France’s Economic, Social and Environmental Council, with screens showing video installations created by the Belgian-American artist Cecile B. Evans.

And the front row was just as star-studded as the catwalk.

Fresh off hosting Saturday Night Live, Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney was in attendance wearing one of Miu Miu’s most controversial items: super short, knicker-style shorts.

She styled her white embroidered pair with a black and white crop top and an oversized tuxedo jacket.

Also on the front row was Japanese rapper Momo, who is part of K-pop group Twice – wearing a double denim set of a scarf-style top and straight-cut jeans – and New Zealand singer Lorde.