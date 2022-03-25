Tempted by the celeb-approved copper hair trend? Here’s everything you need to know

Models and actors have been going crazy for copper, making it the biggest celebrity hair trend since everyone went for ‘pandemic pink’ during the first lockdown.

Gigi Hadid was an early adopter, unveiling deep auburn locks at the Met Gala in 2021, and her pal Kendall Jenner was more recently spotted on the Prada catwalk with a sleek, copper-toned updo.

Barbie Ferreira, star of hit drama series Euphoria, debuted a Ginger Spice-esque shade on Instagram earlier this year, and Phoebe Dynevor – normally known for her blonde locks in Bridgerton – has been rocking a rich, glossy copper look.

“I love the copper hair trend,” says Natalia Vera, designer stylist at Live True London (livetruelondon.com). “Copper hues haven’t had much love for a while, so the recent rise in popularity is long overdue.”

Michael Shaun Corby, global creative director at Living Proof (livingproof.com), is also a big fan: “After years of conservative, made-to-last hair, bolder colours are back.” He suggests coppery reds are “a way to ‘peacock’, and say we’re ready to get out there”.

Fancy a red-hot hair transformation? Here’s everything you need to know before taking the plunge…

How easy is it to get copper hair?

“With lighter coloured hair, the process is easy and can be achieved with a gloss, toner or semi-permanent dye that will wash out after about 10 shampoos,” says Belle Cannan, co-founder of Salon Sloane (salonsloane.com). “Darker hair is trickier, as you may have to pre-lighten the hair to get the most natural-looking finish.”

Vera says going from blonde to copper in the salon can be achieved in one session – but you might need to have a few more if you’re transitioning from “very dark or box dyed hair”.

Corby recommends getting it done professionally, “Especially if you need to lift your base/natural colour before dyeing it copper, as you can end up with unwanted brassier tones”.

How can you find your perfect copper shade?

Looking at your eye colour and the undertones of your skin can help you decide whether to go for a deep cherry red or a more golden shade.

“Copper is very versatile,” says Corby. “It draws out the warmth of brown eyes, and it can also make blue eyes pop – as it is on the opposite side of the colour wheel.” As for skin tones, he says: “If you have greyer undertones, it doesn’t work as well, but for cool and warmer skin tones – go for it!”

Vera adds: “I recommend having a consultation with your stylist first, to make sure you find the right shade for you. There’s a whole range of copper tones, from fiery warm shades with yellow undertones, to more natural deep red colours with blue undertones.”

How easy is it to maintain the colour?

It’s important to consider upkeep before making a major colour change.

“If you wash your hair daily, this colour isn’t for you,” Corby says – particularly as red colour molecules are quite small, so can leave the hair quickly.

Vera recommends using “copper hair masks weekly, and keeping on top of your toner appointments at the salon to keep your colour looking fabulous. You should also aim to reduce how often you shampoo your hair, and invest in colour protecting shampoos and conditioners to help the vibrancy of your colour last longer.”

Products to try for copper hair…

Rhyme & Reason Colour Protect Shampoo, £8.99, Boots

Living Proof Restore Conditioner, £25, M&S

Maria Nila Colour Refresh Bright Copper, £24.50

Josh Wood Colour Copper Gold Gloss, £19