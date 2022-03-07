The best fashion brands to shop during that tricky ‘in-between’ phase in your 30s

Your 30s are often a time of transition, and you need a wardrobe to reflect your changing lifestyle.

Chances are you’re not going out-out every weekend any more, you might be getting serious about your career – and thanks to the confidence that comes with age, you don’t feel the need to buy into every new trend.

Plus, if you have more disposable income available, you might be ready to move away from fast fashion and invest in longer-lasting pieces.

However, finding clothes to fit the bill can be something of a challenge. As author Emma Gannon put it in a tweet that resonated with lots of other 30-somethings: “I don’t know where to buy my clothes from anymore… I no longer want to wear clothes I liked in my twenties, but I am not yet able to embrace the ‘cool 40 year old’ look yet either.”

So what’s the solution? If you’re in a sartorial rut, it’s time to expand your horizons and embrace your next fashion phase with brands catering to a more grown-up audience, but still with that undeniable cool factor.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best brands for stylish 30-somethings…

Hush

(Hush/PA)

Hush Milos Denim Shirt, £59; Brook Trousers, £75; Laucala Mules, £110; Nina Metallic Bag, £45

Favouring a laidback aesthetic with pops of colour, Hush (hush-uk.com) is known for its boyish joggers and sweatshirts (perfect for weekends or working from home), timeless denim, floaty dresses and gorgeous leather bags.

Baukjen

(Baukjen/PA)

Baukjen Charlotte Dress, £169 (shoes, stylist’s own)

Sustainable fashion brand Baukjen (baukjen.com) is certified B Corp (meaning it adheres to the highest environmental standards), and recently launched a rental scheme – so you can borrow or buy its ever-popular organic cotton blouses and dresses, denim essentials and high-quality basics.

Kitri

Kitri Dalia Mono Wave Polo Sweater, £125; Dylan Apple Green Skirt, £115 (boots, stylist’s own)

Specialising in bold prints, bright colours and edgy designs, independent label Kitri (kitristudio.com) is a favourite among social media style stars, who love its retro-inspired knitwear, easy-to-wear day outfits and stand out cocktail dresses.

COS

H&M’s cool older sister COS (cosstores.com) – which stands for ‘collection of style’ – is all about modern minimalism.

The Swedish brand is brilliant for workwear, with oversized cotton shirts, relaxed tailoring and well made basics stocked year-round.

Karen Millen

Known for glamorous eveningwear, Karen Millen (karenmillen.com) has recently made a name for itself with powerful tailoring.

The Anti Fit collection of blazers, trousers, skirts and outerwear will bring your workwear wardrobe bang up to date.

Oliver Bonas

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Check Print & Shirred Top Blue Midi Dress, £79.50

The Oliver Bonas (oliverbonas.com) aesthetic is, much like the brand’s gifts and homeware, cute and quirky.

You’ll find boyish boilersuits and dungarees alongside frilly dresses and sassy skirts, plus a fantastic range of bags and jewellery.

Depop

Not a brand per se, but fashion resale platform Depop (depop.com) is amazing for finding high-quality second-hand clothing, shoes and accessories from many of the aforementioned labels.

Enter a brand name in the search bar and filter by size and price to see what cut-price gems you can uncover.