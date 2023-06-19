The best fashion from the Glastonbury legends slot

Moonshadow singer Yusuf/Cat Stevens will appear in the Sunday tea time legends slot at this year’s Glastonbury Festival -following in the star-studded footsteps of Diana Ross, Dolly Parton and Neil Diamond.

The legends slot is always a highlight of the iconic festival, with classic stars playing old school tunes – and of course wearing suitably extravagant outfits. Here’s a look at some of the best…

Diana Ross

Last year, Stop! In The Name Of Love singer Diana Ross treated the crowd to a disco-fabulous onstage look.

She started the show in a billowing white tulle jacket over a sparkling dress, topped off with an opulent white feathered headpiece.

Ross later removed the headpiece and coat to reveal the silver caftan-style gown underneath, paired with statement chandelier earrings.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue’s appearance at Glastonbury in 2019 was an emotional one – she was originally set to perform in 2005, only to pull out due to her breast cancer diagnosis.

Minogue wowed the crowds with multiple costume changes – not something you normally see in the mud of Worthy Farm.

Outfits included a fashion-forward plum gown from celebrity-favourite brand The Vampire’s Wife and a disco-inspired gold dress.

Not content to stop at just two ensembles, she also donned a statement red jumpsuit (complete with matching boots).

And another costume change featured a sharply tailored white suit, teamed with a gold shirt and shoes.

Dolly Parton

Jolene singer Dolly Parton was never going to play it safe for her performance at Glastonbury in 2014.

Her outfit was classic country glam: a white shirt and trousers studded with a ludicrous amount of rhinestones – matched by jewels in her voluminous hairdo.

Shirley Bassey

Parton isn’t the only legend partial to a few rhinestones: Welsh songstress Dame Shirley Bassey wore a bedazzled pink dress with a feathered train to perform in 2007.

The outfit was by Welsh designer Julien Macdonald, and to traverse through the mud, Bassey donned a pair of bejewelled Wellington boots with her initials ‘DSB’ on the side.

The outfit is so iconic, it’s set to go on display in the V&A’s latest blockbuster exhibition celebrating divas, opening on June 24.

James Brown

James Brown didn’t wear any rhinestones to perform at Glastonbury in 2004, but he did don a whole lot of tassles.

His fire engine red suit was accessorised with strings of fringing, a black bow tie and statement shoulders.