The best flat summer shoes for hot weather

Dressing for the heat is an age old struggle, and finding footwear that’s practical, appropriate and cool often leaves us reaching for the same old pair of white trainers.

With many of our long summer days comprising of cycling, walking and public transport – versatility and practicality are integral.

Here are five contenders for the best types of flat shoes to wear this summer.

1. Pumps that aren’t prim

The ballet pump took spring style by storm – and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down this summer. However, finding a pump that fits correctly and doesn’t look like your old school shoes is often near impossible.

Yet, having stunned on the runway, the high street now features high-shine metallics and edgy buckled pumps. These classic flats are perfect for office-to-afterparty affairs.

Deichmann, 5th Avenue Silver Ballet Pumps, £17.49 (was £34.99)

M&S, Suede Studded Ballet Pumps, £33.75 (was £45)

2. The black sandal

It seems so simple – yet so hard to master. Much like the perfect white T-shirt, finding a black sandal that’s comfortable and cool is an endeavour many of us have been on for years.

Leather is often the go to, but it can take a while to break in, causing blisters when our feet get hot and sweaty. Luckily, as technical gear continues to capture designers’ imagination, opting for a practical sandal is no longer a misguided choice. A cotton or polyester shoe that is less abrasive on your heel’s thin skin is a great option.

Teva Midform Universal Black Sandals, £60, Oliver Bonas

However, if you can’t part ways with the perfect black leather piece, going up a half size and choosing a cushioned sole is your best port of call.

OluKai, Tiare Strappy Sandal in Black, £130

3. The boat shoe

People tend to love or hate this nautical number, but a mainstream revival of the preppy boat shoe has been on the cards since fashion week runways earlier this year.

Le Chameau, Galion Femme, £120

This smart slip on is perfect paired with tailored trousers and a relaxed shirt or with denim shorts and a old navy knit. The versatile and comfortable shape lends itself to be a staple summer shoe.

4. Accented trainers

Most of us reach for that classic white trainer in the summer. It’s easy, smart, casual – and goes with everything.

But for those seeking something more interesting for your summer wardrobe, an accent trainer is the ultimate elevation. Pops of pink and khaki have stormed the streets this summer, and burst of primary colours continue to have their heyday.

Oliver Bonas, Gola Exclusive Green Suede And Pink Metallic Trainers, £90

These flats are great for those who commute and are in the office, as they are easy to pair with a sober work palette and smart enough for your daily meetings.

Superga embroidered espadrille trainers yellow, £34 (was £85), Monsoon

5. Formal flip-flops

We’ve all asked ourselves in the height of the sweltering summer – is it appropriate to wear Havaianas to the office? With most of us landing on no (as much as we love them) the alternative of a closed-toe trainer seems unbearable.

Luckily, the rise of the formal flip-flop that made waves on the S/S 2024 runway, provides the perfect fuss-free flat alternative.

OluKai, ‘Aka Sandals in Black, £70

Paired with a straight-leg jean or baggy tailored trousers, these fashion flip-flops are the perfect addition to your summer shoe collection.

OluKai, Tiare Sandal in Fox, £130