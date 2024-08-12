The blue skies may be sporadic – but this summer’s heat and humidity certainly isn’t budging. Staying comfortable throughout these sticky and slightly insufferable summer days is essential. This weather calls for lightweight linens and ensuring your hair doesn’t hang heavy.

From low-maintenance buns to ponytails fit for a royal – we hear from leading hairstylists on the best summer up-dos to beat the heat this season.

Slicked-back bun

The slicked-back bun is style of the season for good reason. Popularised by Scandinavian influencers and now sported by celebs from Sofia Richie Grainge to Dua Lipa – the slicked-back bun is simple, versatile and practical. Not only does it keep loose flyaways firmly in place – it allows for leeway on your hair-wash schedule.

To create the look, “Simply combine a hair gel and serum together and brush this through the front section of the hair with a soft bristle brush, slicking the hair back before securing a ponytail at the neck nape,” says Suzie McGill, artistic director at hairdresser Rainbow Room International.

“The ponytail can then be twisted into a ballerina-style bun before pinning into place with hair pins. I then like to mist a strong-hold finishing spray to set the style, ensure there are no flyaways and give the look added shine.”

This is by far the easiest summer up-do for a polished and sleek look – perfect for hot and humid weather. Plus, no one needs to know you’re on day four of no-hair-wash.

OSiS G Force Extra Strong Gel 150ml, £7.90, Salons Direct

OSiS Session Extra Strong Hold Hairspray 500ml, £9.90, Salons Direct

Plaited ponytail

Blake Lively – the queen of sporting up-dos on the red carpet – has showcased a staple summer style that combines practicality with boho nonchalance. The plaited ponytail is a cool twist on the classic pony, and keeps strands from sticking to your neck in the heat.

Simply tie your hair in a high ponytail and braid the hair as normal. “Once you have created your braid, lightly pull at the sections within the braid to provide the illusion of thickness and to give it a more undone appearance,” says McGill.

The secret to cultivating the fullness of Lively’s braid lies in the products. “Use a product like a styling powder and lightly apply this at a distance into your braid, tapping in the product to get rid of excess powder whilst giving your braid added volume and hold,” notes McGill. “Work the product into the braid for a more relaxed finish.”

Kevin Murphy Powder.Puff 14g, £27

Undone bun

Famed by models across the globe – the undone bun isn’t just for off-duty. Sported on the red carpet by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Sienna Miller, the undone bun is a hot-weather hero for all occasions.

The trick to the perfect undone bun is to be light-handed. “It’s a good idea to lightly backcomb some of your hair before styling into your bun, or mist through some texturising spray to give your hair added volume and grit before creating your bun,” advises McGill.

“Once you’ve added in some texture, you can gather your hair at the nape of your neck and secure into a ponytail before twisting the hair around the base of your hair tie to naturally form a bun. Leave out a couple of pieces of hair around your face and lightly curl.”

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray 95ml, £16, Look Fantastic

Tousled tail

A favourite of the Princess of Wales’ for all things active – the tousled ponytail is the perfect girl-next-door look to get your hair out the way. “When it comes to styling a tousled ponytail, I would advise to firstly start by lightly tousling/curling your hair with a heated styling iron, creating soft ‘s’ shaped waves before brushing these out lightly for softness,” says McGill.

“Then, go in with a dry shampoo to give your hair added texture and volume before securing your hair into a ponytail. To finish, I like to apply serum or oil into the front section of the hair to slick back any frizz and flyaways, alongside a light mist of hairspray.”

A top tip for effortless coastal curls is to add a spritz of salt spray to create defined texture within your waves.

Glamry 2 in 1 Flat Irons For Curling And Straightener Hair, £44.95 (was £89.90)

Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray Travel Size 50ml, £16, Space NK

Hot weather hair essentials

To truly beat the heat you have to focus on humidity. Implementing heat-protection sprays that tame frizz and smooth flyaways is essential. When it comes to washing, McGill advises you keep hair hyper-hydrated to ensure smoothness, “The Schwarzkopf Professional BC Bonacure Clean Moisture Kick Treatment is great – it rebalances the hair’s normal moisture levels, improves the overall hair condition and provides hair with intense nourishment and shine.”

The great thing about up-dos is being able to play with your accessories. As observed at Copenhagen Fashion Week, eye-catching scrunchies are making waves, alongside fun, colourful clips and slides.

Schwarzkopf Professional BC Bonacure Clean Moisture Kick Treatment 500ml, £18.50, Just My Look

Accessorize 2-pack Speckled Snap Hair Clips, £10

Skinny Dip London Gingham Frill Extra Large Scrunchie in Pink, £10