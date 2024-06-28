The best sunscreen for your skin type

Unlike our friends across the pond, us Brits often neglect SPF until we’re in the throngs of a heatwave. As a result, we are no connoisseurs in what formulas work best for us – often resorting to the same old bottle in our cupboard from last year’s holiday.

New research from La Roche-Posay reveals that more than a third of British millennials believe you can’t get sunburned within the first 30 minutes of being outside.

Worrying statistics like this have led to increasing discussions surrounding suncare. And as conversations have ramped up, so have modern formulas. Gone are the days of greasy spot-inducing silicones – here are the best kind-to-skin sunscreens for your skin type.

Best for sensitive skin: Eucerin Sensitive Protect Face Sun Cream SPF50+

If you have sensitive skin, anything too thick and perfumed will cause irritation. Furthermore, sensitive skin types are more prone to sunburn and soreness.

Ensure you’re always opting for an SPF 50. The SPF number tells you how long the sun’s UV radiation would take to redden your skin when using the product. So an SPF 30 would take you 30 minutes longer to burn than if you weren’t wearing sunscreen at all. Increasing this number prolongs the period of needing to reapply, giving added protection.

Eucerin Sensitive Protect Face Sun Cream SPF50+ 50ml, £15.20 (was £19), Face the Future

Best for mature skin: Ultrasun Anti-Pigmentation Face SPF 50+

As our skin matures, sun damage becomes more visible through sun spots, fine lines and skin thinning. Wearing SPF daily – come rain or shine – is imperative in reducing the signs of sun damage.

Products enriched with anti-pigmentation ingredients, including Asyntra SL, help to lighten dark spots and prevent further discolouration forming.

Ultrasun Anti-Pigmentation Face SPF 50+ 50ml £25.60 (was £32), Face the FutureBest for oily skin: La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVmune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF 50+

If you have oily skin, the thought of incorporating more creams and balms into your skincare routine must fill you with dread. Luckily, however, sunscreens no longer have to leave a sheen after application.

Opting for a water-based solution (as opposed to oil-based) is the first trick. La Roche-Posay’s non-greasy, non-shiny formula is a great option for oily and combination skin types.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVmune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF 50+ 50ml, £16 (was £20)

Best for dry skin: Medik8 Advanced Day Ultimate Protect SPF 50+

Dry skin often suffers most in the heat, as the lack of moisture and over production of sweat often leads to flaking, tightness and irritation.

Medik8’s ‘Ultimate Protect’ does what it says on the tin. With high UVA and UVB protection, this formula is highly moisturising and not greasy, absorbing quickly and doesn’t sink into wrinkles. It’s rich but not oily, nourishing the skin while offering essential sun protection.

Medik8, Advanced Day Ultimate Protect SPF 50+ 50ml, £59, The Skin Experts

Best for acne-prone skin: Vichy Mineral 89 72H Moisture Boosting Daily Fluid SPF50+

If you have acne-prone skin or are simply a teenager going through a rough patch, being told to slather on sun cream everyday is the last thing you want to hear.

This Vichy Mineral fluid miraculously offers SPF coverage without feeling as though you have anything on at all. Sunscreen is no longer a thick gloopy formula that clogs your pores – the thin fluid is a perfect lightweight option for acne-prone skin.

Vichy Mineral 89 72H Moisture Boosting Daily Fluid SPF50+ 50ml, £24, Boots

Best for wearing over make-up: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Sun Protection Spray SPF 50

Make-up does not protect your skin from the sun’s rays, and if you’re a daily make-up wearer, SPF can often get in the way.

However, if you start with an SPF before applying make-up, you can then opt for a top-up spray. The La Roche-Posay invisible spray is perfect for a spritz of SPF. It works a bit like a setting spray and ensures your skin continues to be protected throughout the day, without ruining your base and blush.

La Roche-Posay, Anthelios Invisible Sun Protection Spray SPF 50 200ml, £19.12 (was £23.90)

How to apply sunscreen correctly

Just like we tailor our makeup – these are the best sunscreens for your unique skin type (Alamy/PA)