The biggest spring nail trends

With nail salons shut for a large chunk of the past year, many of us have become used to giving ourselves DIY manicures.

Of course, nothing quite beats the feeling of sinking into a squishy chair and letting a professional go to town on your nails, but there’s something to be said for the sense of achievement you feel after pulling off a flawless look with minimal mess.

Although there is a roadmap in place for salons to open, it’s likely this DIY mentality will live on – and it’s already shaping this year’s emerging spring trends.

Simple looks in block colours are taking over Instagram – meaning you don’t have to worry about daubing on intricate patterns if you’ve got a shaky hand.

If the pandemic means you’ve stepped away from wearing make-up regularly, giving yourself a manicure is a sure-fire way to boost your mood and express your personality (without the hassle of taking off mascara at the end of the day). These new trends will bring a bit of spring sunshine to your manicure…

Pink how you like

If you pick one colour to paint your nails this spring, let it be pink – and there’s something to suit everyone’s tastes. For Carla Opoku, founder of nail brand Cienna Rose, the look is all about contrasts: muted tones, or bold, vibrant colours.

“Natural nails and barely-there manicures are going to be big,” Opuko says, and these styles will suit “those who prefer a more understated mani”. This means pale pink, peachy and pearly shades – Opuko recommends choosing colours “with a slight reflective shimmer to add lift”.

On the other side of the spectrum are “those that want bright, sunny pops of colour”, she explains – so don’t be afraid of a bit of fuchsia.

Orly Kiss Me, I'm Kind Breathable Nail Polish, £12.75

Cienna Rose Tickled Pink, £9

Pastel colours

When spring comes around, one thing is certain: pastel manicures will be everywhere. Far from boring, there’s a reason these soft yet vibrant colours are a must-have: “As the winter dreariness disappears, we say goodbye to dark maroons and berry shades, and instead turn to pretty pastels,” explains Opuko.

Her top tip? Mint and lilac shades will help you be bang on trend this season.

Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Pistachio, £3.99

Cienna Rose Don't Sugarcoat It, £9

Multicoloured looks

If you’re looking to have a bit of fun with your manicure, why not try painting each nail a different colour? “Cute, fun and so easy to create, there are many versions of this style, and they suit short nails in particular,” says Opuko. “Think a different shade on every finger to showcase all your favourites, or what about choosing just one colour palette and having different shades of pink?”

It’s an easy way to look like you’ve got a cutting-edge manicure, without actually having to put much effort in.

Nailberry Decadence, £15

Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Lemon Sorbet, £3.99

Pointed nails

Major manicure moments have been few and far between, as the recent fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan and Paris have been more low-key than normal.

However, one trend we did see at shows such as Prabal Gurung or Schiaparelli is for uber-long, sharpened nails – preferably painted a dark colour, like blood red or burgundy.

This look is all about drama – and luckily, you’ve got the rest of lockdown to grow your nails out, so they’re healthy, strong, and can pull off the look successfully. Just be careful with your talons when you do sharpen them – you don’t want to accidentally poke yourself in the eye.

Jessica Fa La La La Red, £10.80 (was £13.50)

Nail care

“After all that handwashing and alcohol-laden sanitisers, nail care health will remain a big focus this spring/summer, and become the new self-care,” says Opuko. Dry hands due to vigilant scrubbing isn’t a new thing, but other than occasionally slapping on some hand cream, many of us have been neglecting our nail health.

As lockdown eases, this is likely to change – we’re still going to be using plenty of hand sanitiser, but will want our nails to look healthier and stronger as we increasingly go out and about.

Opuko recommends using “more natural repair and rejuvenating hand, nail and cuticle products – and that includes nail polishes with added benefits”.

French Girl Nail & Cuticle Oil, £19, Oliver Bonas

Orly Nailtrition, £15.95

