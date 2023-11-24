The most affordable beauty gifts for everyone this Christmas

You don’t have to spend a festive fortune to find a brilliant beauty or grooming gift this Christmas.

If you’re on a strict Secret Santa budget or need some stocking fillers, there are plenty of affordable options for everyone on your list, from kids to grandparents.

From make-up minis to gorgeous gift sets, these pampering presents are sure to please…

Stocking fillers

Lottie X KimKim Stay Press’d Groovy Chrome, £7.95

Created by manicurist to the stars Kim Truong, these sliver-tipped falsies adorned the hands of A-list actor Kerry Washington when she walked the NAACP Image Awards red carpet earlier this year.

The Body Shop Cherries & Cheer Mini Gift, £10

This festively fruity set lets you lather up with a drizzle of cherry-scented shower gel (made with fairtrade organic aloe vera) on a natural fibre bath lily then slather your skin in shea butter-enriched body butter.

L’Occitane Men Essentials Festive Bauble, £12.50

Housed in a chic green house that looks pretty hanging on your Christmas tree you’ll find a trio of travel-sized essentials: Cade shaving cream, Shea Milk extra-gentle soap and Verbena cooling hand cream gel.

Cult classics

Weleda Skin Food Nourish & Shine Gift, £17

Hailey Bieber is the latest celeb to out herself as a fan of Weleda Skin Food, joining Victoria Beckham and a host of other well-known skincare obsessives who swear by the ultra-hydrating moisturiser.

Got a ‘skintellectual’ pal? They’ll love this set, which contains tubes of the Skin Food Original and Light versions.

Vieve Treasure Tin Cherub, £39

This limited edition set brings together two Vieve fan favourites, Lip Dew oil and Sunset Blush in Cherub, a beautifully bright pink, in a pretty vintage style tin.

Sustainable sets

Müll Club X Faace Quality Soap and Matching Soap Dish, £22

In a stroke of eco-genius, skincare brand Faace has teamed up with plastic recycling firm Müll Club to create a soap dish made out of used Quality Street tubs.

Along with the marbled purple zig-zag dish, in this set you get a Filthy Faace face and body bar scented with orange, coconut and olive oil.

Lush Refresh Gift, £22

Wrapped in banana fibre paper and trimmed with recycled ribbon, this squeaky-clean set comes with citrusy Bohemian soap, minty Dirty Springwash shower gel and invigorating Ocean Salt face and body scrub (with sustainably sourced salt).

Little luxuries

Chanel Le Vernis Tuxedo, £29

Part of Chanel’s 1920s-inspired festive collection, Tuxedo nail polish is a cool-toned antique gold shade perfect for party season and beyond.

Jo Malone Christmas Ornament, £32

Inside this sweet little gingerbread house you’ll find a pair of sumptuously scented minis from the much-loved fragrance brand: English Pear & Freesia Cologne and Wood Sage & Sea Salt Hand Cream.