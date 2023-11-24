24 November 2023

The most affordable beauty gifts for everyone this Christmas

By NewsChain Lifestyle
24 November 2023

You don’t have to spend a festive fortune to find a brilliant beauty or grooming gift this Christmas.

If you’re on a strict Secret Santa budget or need some stocking fillers, there are plenty of affordable options for everyone on your list, from kids to grandparents.

From make-up minis to gorgeous gift sets, these pampering presents are sure to please…

Stocking fillers

Lottie X KimKim Stay Press’d Groovy Chrome, £7.95

Created by manicurist to the stars Kim Truong, these sliver-tipped falsies adorned the hands of A-list actor Kerry Washington when she walked the NAACP Image Awards red carpet earlier this year.

The Body Shop Cherries & Cheer Mini Gift, £10

This festively fruity set lets you lather up with a drizzle of cherry-scented shower gel (made with fairtrade organic aloe vera) on a natural fibre bath lily then slather your skin in shea butter-enriched body butter.

L’Occitane Men Essentials Festive Bauble, £12.50

Housed in a chic green house that looks pretty hanging on your Christmas tree you’ll find a trio of travel-sized essentials: Cade shaving cream, Shea Milk extra-gentle soap and Verbena cooling hand cream gel.

Cult classics

Weleda Skin Food Nourish & Shine Gift, £17

Hailey Bieber is the latest celeb to out herself as a fan of Weleda Skin Food, joining Victoria Beckham and a host of other well-known skincare obsessives who swear by the ultra-hydrating moisturiser.

Got a ‘skintellectual’ pal? They’ll love this set, which contains tubes of the Skin Food Original and Light versions.

Vieve Treasure Tin Cherub, £39

This limited edition set brings together two Vieve fan favourites, Lip Dew oil and Sunset Blush in Cherub, a beautifully bright pink, in a pretty vintage style tin.

Sustainable sets

Müll Club X Faace Quality Soap and Matching Soap Dish, £22

In a stroke of eco-genius, skincare brand Faace has teamed up with plastic recycling firm Müll Club to create a soap dish made out of used Quality Street tubs.

Along with the marbled purple zig-zag dish, in this set you get a Filthy Faace face and body bar scented with orange, coconut and olive oil.

Lush Refresh Gift, £22

Wrapped in banana fibre paper and trimmed with recycled ribbon, this squeaky-clean set comes with citrusy Bohemian soap, minty Dirty Springwash shower gel and invigorating Ocean Salt face and body scrub (with sustainably sourced salt).

Little luxuries

Chanel Le Vernis Tuxedo, £29

Part of Chanel’s 1920s-inspired festive collection, Tuxedo nail polish is a cool-toned antique gold shade perfect for party season and beyond.

Jo Malone Christmas Ornament, £32

Inside this sweet little gingerbread house you’ll find a pair of sumptuously scented minis from the much-loved fragrance brand: English Pear & Freesia Cologne and Wood Sage & Sea Salt Hand Cream.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Dozens evacuated as Australian wildfire burns out of control

world news

My family was threatened with having their throats cut during pandemic – Prof Van-Tam

news

What does the autumn statement mean for your finances?

financial news