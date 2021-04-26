The Oscars was a banner year for menswear

While we pay most attention to what women wear on the red carpet, male celebs were certainly fighting for our attention at this year’s Oscars.

Steven Yeun at the 93rd Academy Awards (AP)

You can’t go wrong with a classic black tux – modelled to perfection on Minari star Steven Yeun – but others also showed there was plenty of space for experimentation with cut, colour and detailing in menswear…

93rd Academy Awards – Arrivals (AP)

At just nine years old, Minari star Alan S Kim is already proving himself in the style stakes. For his big night at the Oscars, he wore experimental American designer Thom Browne, who is known for his fresh approach to tailoring and school uniform inspired looks. Kim kept things simple but chic in shorts, a blazer and high socks, with Browne’s signature white stripes.

Leslie Odom Jr. at the 93rd Academy Awards (AP)

Leslie Odom Jr is nominated for an Oscar for the song Speak Now from One Night In Miami…, and he’s also fast becoming one of the most exciting men to walk the red carpet – wearing colourful Versace to the Baftas and an outfit from Valentino’s first haute couture menswear collection to the Golden Globes. Odom Jr pulled out all the stops for the Oscars, perhaps taking inspiration from the statuettes in a gold double-breasted suit by Brioni.

93rd Academy Awards – London (AP)

Another star shunning the traditional monochrome tuxedo was Lakeith Stanfield, who attended a screening of the ceremony in London. He might not have been in the same city as most others, but he still managed to blow everyone out of the water in a custom Saint Laurent jumpsuit with a distinctly Seventies vibe.

Daniel Kaluuya at the 93rd Academy Awards (AP)

Nominee for best supporting actor Daniel Kaluuya modernised a classic double-breasted tux by swapping out a white shirt for a black t-shirt and chain.

Riz Ahmed at the 93rd Academy Awards (AP)

Fellow British nominee Riz Ahmed also got the memo for all black everything, making his look stand out with a half turtleneck and cummerbund.

Chris Pizzello at the 93rd Academy Awards (AP)

The award for most controversial footwear on the red carpet definitely goes to Questlove, who paired his all black ensemble with bright gold Crocs.