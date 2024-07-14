The Princess of Wales beams in vivid violet at men’s Wimbledon final

Royal fans were delighted to see The Princess of Wales make an appearance at the men’s Wimbledon final with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Kate, 42, wore a bright violet capped sleeve midi dress from Safiyaa with nude Camilla Elphick sling back pumps and a matching LK Bennett leather box bag with gold hardware.

Having opted for green last year, the Princess stayed true to the Wimbledon colours, choosing a deep purple to compliment the her signature dark green and purple bow.

Kate accented with gold jewellery, opting for a thick bangle bracelet from Halycon Days and teardrop gold earrings. The Princess was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Charlotte and her sister, Pippa Middleton.

Princess Charlotte, 9, wore a teen Guess navy and white polka-dot dress with white leather pumps; an homage to her mother’s look from 2022.

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate has made an appearance at the tournament every year since being awarded the patronage by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.

However, Kate’s first royal appearance at the tournament was in 2011, just over two months after marrying the Prince of Wales, the couple watched Andy Murray play Richard Gasquet in a fourth-round match.

Kate sported a white tiered dress by the British brand, Temperley, paired the her with a Stuart Weitzman Muse Clutch. Often gravitating toward tennis whites, the Princess emulated the look in 2012, 2014 and 2019.

Kate’s Wimbledon wardrobe either opts for bright whites or striking summer hues. In 2021 and 2022, the Princess wore eye-catching ochre and emerald frocks by London-based brands Emilia Wickstead and Roksanda.

Kate also indulges in classic prints and silhouettes inspired by her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales, sporting an Eighties style Balmain suit jacket to Wimbledon 2023.

The Princess favours polka-dots for British sporting events, also sporting them at Royal Ascot in 2022, where Kate wore a dress by designer, Alessandra Rich, an Italian-sourced brand that launched in London in 2009.

Kate frequently re-wears this favoured designer, sporting two Alessandra Rich polka-dot dresses to Wimbledon in 2022 in navy and striking azure blue.

Instead, this year, it was Princess Charlotte who sported the quintessential navy and white polka-dot look with white accessories and a navy hair bow.

In recent years, Kate has opted for more muted summer pastels for Wimbledon, a trend many royals have followed suit in from Princess Eugene to Zara Tindall.

In authentically reliable fashion, Kate’s indigo look was emblematic of the timeless and classic style she’s renowned for.