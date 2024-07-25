The secrets to styling sporty-chic this summer

You may have thought it was the pandemic that revolutionised the athleisure look – comfortable but socially acceptable – the perfect combo. But in fact, this summer has seen more sportswear than ever before.

As the Paris Olympics gets into ready position, the rise in sporty-chic has been even greater than it was during lockdown. Alongside Wimbledon, the release of Zendaya’s Challengers has meant that tennis-core has taken over.

“Following the Euros and Wimbledon, the Olympics are the next major fashion-focused sports event, and our purchasing patterns are already reflecting the buzz around these sports, including the rise in leotard sales,” says Shakaila Forbes-Bell, consumer insights psychologist at Clearpay.

“The beauty of sportswear lies in its perfect blend of comfort, versatility, and chic style,” says Forbes-Bell. “It seamlessly transitions from work to play and everything in between, fitting perfectly with our ever-changing, busy lifestyles.”

Whether you’re channelling Ashley Roberts running errands or Zendaya’s glam, we hear from industry experts about the easy hacks to styling sportswear chic this summer.

Eighties disco-style sportswear inspired by Princess Diana has made waves this summer, with leotards and neon hues reigning supreme on the runway. Stars from Hailey Bieber to Bella Hadid have been seen sporting the look in the form of bicycle shorts and leotards.

“A shorts and sports bra co-ord will make for the perfect base of any outfit. The once gym-bound shorts has now become a style staple, with many often pairing with oversized shirts for an easy summer go-to look,” says Lounge’s head of product, Emily Blount.

“Alternatively, you could opt for an oversized crew neck jumper with your favourite pair of flared trousers for a super cosy but practical office fit. Style with an on-trend oversized padded tote and you’re good to go.”

If you’re wanting a feminine spin on the sporty trend, opt for ballet or gymnastic accents. Ballet-core saw wraps, leg warmers and bow-embellished flats fly off the shelves earlier this year, but it’s hard to pull off without actually looking like you’re heading to barre class.

“Choosing neutral colours can help when pulling off the trend,” says stylist, Jennifer Jones. “Adding denim or leather jackets can make the outfit look stylish and effortless. Make sure your activewear is clean and not too worn.”

Opting for styles like V-necks and wrap tops in shades such as pastel pinks, cream or black, and pairing them with straight-leg jeans and oversized sunnies helps nod to the trend without going overboard.

If there’s anything Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has taught us, it’s that the difference between a good outfit and a great outfit lies in the accessories. Sporty accents such as clean athletic court shoes, baseball caps and tennis bracelets can elevate a casual jeans and t-shirt to sophisticated sporty-chic.

“The sportswear-chic vibe means you don’t want to look like you’re heading to the gym,” says Blount. “A slicked-back bun, a pair of dainty hoop earrings with a cap and your activewear look will be more than just gym-ready.

“You can also opt for outfits that are inspired by sportswear, but incorporate different textures or detailing. For example, a ribbed racerback takes inspiration from the sporting world, yet can easily be styled with jeans or a wide-leg trouser for a more dressed-up fit.”

