20 June 2023

The wild and wonderful hats of Royal Ascot 2023

As the King, Queen, Princess Anne and a whole host of excited racegoers attend the first day of Royal Ascot, the hats and fascinators appeared to be the main event, with vibrant headgear coming in all shapes and sizes.

A real rainbow

Neigh on display

Stunning flowers

A vision in purple

A floral display

The tropics take Berkshire

A statement of unity

Laid-back lilac

Sky blue

