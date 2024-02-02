These affordable fragrances can save you money

One of life’s greatest pleasures is perfume.

It’s been around since day dot and inspires a wealth of wonder with its fragrant formulas, emotions they evoke and a connection to something elusive we can’t quite put our finger on – and therein lies the beauty of scent.

Be it an eau de parfum or sexy spritz, we’ve nosed out some of the best budget buys to pique your interest and seduce your senses…

1. Superdrug Mine Fragrance Mist Jasmine No. 58, £9.99 for 100ml

The jewel of white blooms, jasmine is where it’s at when you want to get your floral fix. A combination of sweet, creamy florals and hint of muskiness, at just shy of a tenner this is a win-win for an exotic mist.

2. Apothecary Warmth Drum Gift Set, £18 for 100ml, Marks & Spencer

Apothecary is the buzz word at beauty counters with wellbeing weaving its way into our everyday beauty routine. And with warming notes of cardamom and cinnamon overlaid with soft spice, and a woody base to boost your mood with loving energy, this one comes with the added bonus of a mini Relax fragrance.

3. The Perfume Edit Vetiver Noir, Eau de Parfum Spray, £24.99 for 100ml, The Perfume Shop

With a wonderful woody, dry, earthy accord, hint of patchouli and musky dry down, for the growing tribe of vetiver fans who’ve spritzed an expensive perfume on a white cardboard strip beside the tester bottle and left empty handed… this is the next best thing.

4. Marc Jacobs Daisy Drops Signature for Women, £28 for 30 capsules, Boots

While we’re loving the mini bag trend for spring 2024, the conundrum is how to touch-up your favourite fragrance when you’re on-the-go and all your worldly possessions are clamouring for space. The answer? Take your cue from these teeny weeny capsules for an instant refresh.

5. Lush New Romantics, £30 for 30ml

There’s something quite mesmerising when the scent of dried fruits, aka davana, meets the captivating, citrusy scents of orange groves with flashes of exotic spice. Complex and quite deceptive, both sweet and dry, it only takes a sneaky spritz to know this limited edition for Valentine’s punches above its weight.