These are the best beauty products of 2023, according to TikTok

With thousands of beauty products launched and millions of TikTok videos posted every year, it can be hard to work out what’s actually worth your money.

Especially now that influencers are paid vast sums to promote their so-called ‘favourite’ buys – how can you tell if they’re genuine or not?

But every so often, a product goes next-level viral, garnering so many rave reviews, views and comments that you know it’s got to be good.

This year, beauty buffs have gone wild for a whole host of hair, make-up and skincare essentials, giving them instant cult classic status.

These are the TikTok-approved products to try now…

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil

Released more than 10 years ago, Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil gained a mass of new fans this year including influencer Jane Tsui aka Jane the Chemist who says: “I love the way this feels, the silicones really coat my hair and makes it super shiny and soft.”

If you want to sample the golden elixir before investing in a full bottle, there’s also a handy travel size edition.

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil Mini, £19

Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturiser

American skincare brand Bubble – which has just landed on this side of the pond – makes effective, affordable products developed by dermatologists for teen skin.

Fans can’t get enough of the Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturiser, a nourishing formula packed with aloe leaf juice, avocado oil and vitamin E.

Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturiser, £16, Beauty Bay

Clinique Almost Lipstick Black Honey

Another sleeper hit that’s been around for years, but blew up in 2023, Clinique’s Black Honey is the deceptively versatile shade that suits everyone.

The sheer berry pink formula isn’t as dark as it looks in the tube, and you can layer it up to create the intensity you desire.

“It’s amazing!” says actor and Clinique ambassador Emilia Clarke. The Game of Thrones star was actually way ahead of the trend, it just took TikTok until now to catch up.

Clinique Almost Lipstick Black Honey, £21.60, Look Fantastic

Lush Super Milk Conditioning Spray

Milky scents were a big trend in 2023, but thanks to Lush you don’t have to shell out on an expensive perfume to get that creamy fragrance.

The Super Milk Conditioning Spray is a leave-in conditioner that went viral – more for its aroma than its hair-smoothing properties.

Beauty influencer Jaclyn Forbes tried the spray after smelling it on a friend’s hair, telling her 342k TikTok followers the scent is: “Delicious and decadent, very gourmand…it’s definitely making my hair smell amazing.”

Lush Super Milk Conditioning Spray, £13.50

BPerfect Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation

If you prefer a dewy skin finish, you’ve got to try the BPerfect Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation, which is formulated with skincare ingredients rosehip oil and hyaluronic acid.

“I feel like this could easily be for full glam, but you could also do ‘clean girl’, ‘no make-up’ make-up as well,” said beauty and fashion influencer Alana Jasmine Thomas in her rave review video. “It looks like your skin, but better.”

BPerfect Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation, £21.95

Lottie London Stamp Liner Wing Edition

Always struggled to draw the perfect feline flick? The Lottie London Stamp Liner Wing Edition has a triangle-shaped stamp at one end and a super-sharp liquid liner at the other end, so you can combine the two to create a foolproof cat-eye.

“That’s the easiest liner I’ve ever done in my life,” TikTok star Catherine Lockhart said when she tried it for the first time.

“I cannot believe how well that worked. If you are not good at winged liner you need to buy this.”

Lottie London Stamp Liner Wing Edition, £5.95

By Ellie Brow Shape

By Ellie Brow Shape is a super-strong clear gel that allows you to get the laminated brows look without going into a salon and paying upwards of £30 a time.

“The way this delivers the perfect fluffy brow, there’s so much product and it lasts for ages,” wrote beauty blogger Hannah St Luce alongside a video demonstrating how she uses the gel with a spoolie to brush up and set her brows. “It’s viral for a reason.”

By Ellie Brow Shape, £15.99

Colorescience Total Protection Face Shield Flex

TikTok star Tatyana Lafata declared Colorescience Total Protection Face Shield Flex her “best beauty purchase of 2023”, saying, “I have not picked up a skin tint, a foundation, anything since I purchased this product.”

The tinted sunscreen comes in three shades (fair, medium and tan) with pigment particles that adapt to your skin tone, giving a dewy finish and SPF50 protection.

Colorescience Total Protection Face Shield Flex, £33, Face the Future