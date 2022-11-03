These are the essential bag trends for autumn/winter

If your idea of handbag heaven is ultra-versatile staples with cool details, this season is for you.

For autumn/winter, bag trends are all about reimagining bold basics – styles you can dress up or down.

Think biker bags, cute fuzzy clutches and supersized shoppers. These are the key trends to know…

1. Studded biker bags

Biker bags are back in a big way, and it’s all about small black leather or suede handbags with bold studded detailing.

To really rev up the action, pair your biker bag with a leather jacket, buckled ankle boots and a whole lot of attitude.

MissPap Mini Leather Look Studded Chain Grab Bag, £20 (was £25), Debenhams

River Island Black Suede Studded Clutch Bag, £30 (was £48)

2. Nineties-inspired shoulder styles

The Nineties continue to rule fashion, and that means a whole lot of small, over-the-shoulder handbags. You can pick your favourite style – whether it has flap detailing, a logo to love or a turn-lock fastening.

Plus, gold or silver hardware will elevate any look.

Dune London ‘Dorchester’ Denim Shoulder Bag, £70, Debenhams

River Island Red Bouclé Check Shoulder Bag, £30 (was £39)

3. Chainmail totes

When you want to push the envelope for party season, chainmail is always a winner with its high shine and glossy finish.

Look for slouchy over-the-shoulder styles, or metallic clutches with a delicate chain attached.

Reiss Charlotte Chainmail Clutch Bag, £128, Next

Hush Alba Bag in Metallic Blue, £65

4. Large shoppers

Roomy totes are a working wardrobe essential, and this season it’s all about bags with bold typeface and neon colours.

They’re spacious enough to hold everything you need, plus will add a fashionable accent to any outfit.

Radley The Daily Radley Large Ziptop Tote, £229

Hermosa Hot Pink Velvet Tote Bag, £95

5. Fuzzy bags

If you’re feeling playful, a faux fur bag is for you.

They’re perfect for these colder days, and are a natural bedfellow with teddy coats. Pair yours with fluffy hats, shoes and anything in a soft texture to make you feel warm and snuggly.

Hush Morgan Teddy Bag, £89

George Brown Furry Tote, £20, Asda