These are the essential loungewear trends this winter
As the end of the year approaches and temperatures continue to drop, our comfiest clothes become more important than ever.
Whether it’s for festive cocooning with the family, trying to keep warm while working from home or running errands on chilly mornings, loungewear is the perfect solution for your everyday winter wardrobe.
This season, fashion meets function with ultra-cosy fabrics, chic colour combinations, and sportswear-inspired styles you’ll want to wear around the clock.
These are the key loungewear trends to know about now…
Fuzzy fabrics
Teddy bear-esque textiles such as fleece and borg are bang on trend and provide extra insulation when you need it the most.
For a beautifully luxe lounge look, opt for a minimalist two-piece set in a soft cream, white or ivory shade.
Marks and Spencer Rosie Fleece Lounge Sweatshirt, £30; Rosie Fleece Lounge Wide Leg Pants, £30
Dunelm Ladies’ Cosy Boucle Twosie, £28; Ladies’ Shearling Mule Slippers, £35
River Island Cream Borg Hooded Onesie, £50
New Look Grey Teddy Lounge Hoodie, £19.99
Latte lounging
As seen on Jennifer Lawrence and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, the ‘latte dressing’ trend – wearing a combination of coffee colours – has blown up on TikTok and it works perfectly with loungewear too.
From milky tones to rich mocha, you can mix and match separates or go head-to-toe in one shade.
Bonmarche Dash Long Sleeve Soft Touch Wrap Front Hooded Sweatshirt, £20; Short Sleeve Burnout T-Shirt with Wrap Over Back Detail, £14; Soft Touch Joggers, £20 (shoes, stylist’s own)
Damart Thermolactyl Pyjamas Warm Beige, £44 (were £49)
Very Everyday It’s All Good Longline Slogan Sweatshirt, £25
Next Mocha Soft Waffle Long Sleeve Pyjamas, £34
Huggable hoodies
For days when you plan to stay put on the sofa, a super-soft oversized hoodie is the ultimate winter fashion fix.
A cross between a dressing gown and a blanket, a fluffy hooded dress is wonderfully warm and makes a fantastic festive gift too.
Peacocks Women’s Pale Pink Heart Oversized Hooded Blanket, £24 (was £30)
F&F at Tesco Black Leopard Hoodie, £22.50 (in store only)
Long Tall Sally Wellsoft Snuggle Hoodie Grey, £34, Very
