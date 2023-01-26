These are the lingerie trends to know about now

Sometimes it’s the little luxuries in life that make all the difference – like opening a drawer of lingerie to boost your mood and self-confidence.

The best lingerie tends to mean eye-catching details, playful silhouettes, sexy straps teamed with sheer textures and bralettes styled to be seen – certain to spice up your wardrobe staples.

Here, experts reveal what’s hot right now and how to up your lingerie game…

1. Valentine’s

“For Valentine’s, we’re seeing the usual expected trends with heart motifs, romantic ruffles, rich ruby reds and candyfloss pinks,” says Zoe Price-Smith, chief design and product officer at Boux Avenue (bouxavenue.com).

“With the Barbie film coming out this year, the Barbiecore pink trend is only going to be bigger in 2023.”

Price-Smith says pops of violet and lilac tones are also trending. Along with these fun, flirty print designs, she suggests balconette sets bring a fresh feel to Valentine’s lingerie – and can actually last all year round.

Boux Avenue Callie Satin Heart Bralette and Short Set – Red, £42

Boux Avenue Lotti Balconette Lingerie Matching Set, from £18

Lounge Underwear Amelia Intimates Set – Lilac, £80

2. Underwear as outerwear

Wearing underwear as outerwear means bras and bodysuits peeking out from leather jackets, shirts and blazers.

“This style relates to Nineties grunge aesthetic, which has been popular over the past few years,” says Carla Smith, sales director of Pretty Polly (prettypolly.co.uk).

“It allows the lingerie to become a talking point as worn-to-be-seen pieces, rather than simply worn under clothing.”

Think strap detailing peeping through sheer mesh tops as well as low-cut blouses, which she suggests can be paired with a blazer for an evening look.

If a bodysuit is more your go-to, she says this can be worn as a standlone piece, teamed with black leather straight-leg jeans, to really set the mood.

Emily Bendell, CEO of Bluebella (bluebella.com) agrees: “This really is the style choice of the season. For evening wear, the trend has developed into beautiful corsetry and lingerie on show under tailored jackets – and over other pieces on a night out.”

If a bralette or bustier sounds too racy, a lacy ivory camisole works a dream with a pair of washed jeans and cowboy boots.

Pretty Polly Diamond Mesh Non-Wired Padded Bralette – Black, £25; Diamond Mesh High-Waisted Brief – Black, £14

Bluebella Rowan Bustier Black, £59; Rowan Thong Black, £18

Kat The Label Lucille Set – Ivory, £100

3. Sheer and lacy

“Delicately detailed lace underwire bras are having a comeback this season, without compromising on comfort,” says Kate Nixon, founder and creative director of Kat The Label (Kat The Label).

“Sheer styles, which are great for a minimalist and sophisticated look, have been popular recently.”

Pia Mastrangelo, senior buying manager for womenswear at George (direct.asda.com), says there’s also a softer side to the lingerie trend, with more sheer and lightweight fabrics coming through. “Floral embroideries and frill detailing are bringing an ultra-feminine, pretty feel to collections.”

Either way, it’s all down to the detail, as seen in these darling sets…

Kat The Label Maverick High Waist Set Limoncello, £75

George At Asda Entice Light Teal Lace Bustier Bra, £10; Entice Light Teal Lace Frill Briefs, £5 [available from February 23]

Eimprente Lauren Collection Full Cup Bra – Nuit Magique, £100; Shorty, £55