These are the lingerie trends you’ll actually want to be seen in

If your lingerie drawer is looking a little lacklustre, and you can’t wait to switch out those thermal vests for undies with real va-va-voom, now’s the time for some self-gifting.

Especially when there’s a selection of seductive silhouettes, feminine features and luxe lace detailing that will lighten your mood and empower your self-confidence.

Here’s what to bag now and get up close with…

Beautiful bodysuits

“We’re noticing bodysuits are making a big comeback this season,” says Zoe Price-Smith, Boux Avenue’s chief design & product officer.

“They’re cute and sexy in the bedroom, and our more daring customers are pairing them with their favourite jeans and under a jacket for date nights.”

Worn-to-be-seen pieces – whether you go for sleeveless, backless or plunge V, or a lacy or sheer iteration – a black bodysuit is where it’s at.

Bluebella Elizabeth Soft Body Black, £44

Boux Avenue Yonina Body Black, £46

2. Lipstick red

Breaking with tradition, red isn’t just for Valentine’s…

“Red can sometimes feel dated or clichéd, but it is the fashion colour of the moment, so brings a fresh, new fashion feel to red lingerie,” says Emily Bendell, CEO and founder of Bluebella.

Furthermore, wearing red on red makes you feel good – and so much more exciting than a neutral bra under a red satin shirt, sweater or camisole. Plus you won’t mind if a red strap peeps through.

Matalan Red Two Tone Co Ord Bra, £9.50; Red Two Tone High Leg Knickers, £5.50

Bluebella Marseille Bra Red, £36; Marseille Brief Red, £18

3. Pretty petals

Another trend taking its cue from the catwalk, winter’s florals and moody blooms are transcending into springtime, taking on a lighter side with rosebud motifs, dainty trims and “delicate details, such as intricate floral embroideries”, notes Price-Smith.

AND/OR Alexis Floral Embroidered Balcony Bra, Black/Multi, £36, John Lewis

Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Bra, Unlined Balcony, Rosebud Pink Structure, £55; Suspender & Brief from a selection

4. Sexy sheer sets

In a time of quiet luxury, Price-Smith says they’ve seen a trend towards refined lingerie taking centre stage with special, treasured sets oozing charm and gracefulness.

“Where craftsmanship is celebrated, along with tiny intimate details including buttons, keyholes and delicate laces creating a sophisticated elegance.”

With rich, luxurious fabrications such as guipures [bobbin lace] and eyelash lace enhanced by sensual moody colour palettes [or sorbet shades], notes Price-Smith. “Helping to create opulent lingerie sets that work seamlessly throughout the seasons.”

Boux Avenue Flora Balconette Bra, Blue Mix, £42; Flora Suspender Belt, Blue Mix, £28; Flora Tanga Briefs, Blue Mix, £18

Coco De Mer Seraphine Plunge Bra Mahogany, £135; Seraphine Suspender Belt Mahogany £105; Seraphine Brazilian Knicker Mahogany, £95

5. Valentine’s

Looking to win someone’s heart? Fun and graphic heart and lip embroideries are another key trend, says Bendell.

Price-Smith agrees: “It’s all about the opulent and extravagant details from love-struck heart embroidery designs to delicate eyelash lace.

“Classic shapes are key with sheer non-padded balconettes and sophisticated basques.”

Think strap detailing and caged bras for a more sensual style – and an ode to a romantic Valentine’s Day.

Simply Be Valentine’s Sexy Stripy Hearts Underwired Non Padded Longline Bra, £25

Boux Avenue Bouxtique Jacqueline Balconette Bra, Black, £42; Bouxtique Jacqueline Leg Harness, Black, £30