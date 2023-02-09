These are the must-have denim trends for spring

Fads come and go, but denim has been with us since day dot.

The chameleon of the fashion world, you can dress it up or down – and designers love to reinvent it, season after season.

As Sheila McKain, chief product officer at Hush (hush-uk.com), puts it: “Denim is timeless. It goes with everything and just gets better with age.”

When it comes to styling denim, McKain recommends choosing a look that suits your shape.

“I personally love the denim-on-denim look – slouchy and oversized jeans, paired with a denim shirt.”

Megan Watkins, head stylist at SilkFred (silkfred.com), is also a fan.

“Designers haven’t shied away from experimenting with denim in their collections for 2023,” she says. “It’s clear denim can take centre stage when it comes to an outfit.”

Here’s what’s hot on the denim front…

1. Slouchy low-rise

“Slouchy, low-rise jeans continue to be a big trend in all kinds of washes,” says McKain. “I’m loving cargo jeans this season.”

Watkins agrees, saying: “Basically, the lower the waistline, the better.”

River Island Blue Low Rise Wide Leg Cargo Jeans, £50

Hush Remy Straight Slouchy Jeans, £75

2. Denim shirt dress

“Denim dresses are a wardrobe staple, because of their casual but chic feel and their versatility,” notes Watkins.

“Opt for denim shirt dresses with added details, such as a statement collar, flared skirt or puff sleeves, for a fashion-forward look.”

If the dress is midaxi or maxi, Watkins says you can always pair with cowboy boots to be bang on trend.

Per Una Denim V-Neck Midaxi Tiered Shirt Dress, £55, Marks & Spencer

FatFace Tabitha Denim Shirt Dress, £65

3. Longline denim skirt

“Whilst 2022 saw the rise of the mini, this year, we’re going to see longline and maxi-length skirts rise in popularity,” says Watkins.

She suggests pairing low-rise longline denim skirts with baggy tops and oversized shirts for a casual look with a grungy edge. Alternatively, an off-the-shoulder Bardot top always looks sexy.

If you prefer a high-waisted skirt, Watkins suggests teaming with a simple jersey cami and mules for an effortless Nineties vibe.

By Bad Handwriting Patchwork Denim Maxi Skirt In Blue Wash, £62, SilkFred

Next Mid Blue Button Through Denim Midi Skirt, £38

4. Denim shirt

When it comes to styling shirts, there are so many options – from denim-on-denim stonewash to an effortless silhouette with tailored trousers. There are no dos or don’ts – it’s what makes you feel good.

For trans-seasonal dressing, a checked blazer looks chic; otherwise pair with a gilet, denim jacket or wear open over a roll-neck – after all, nothing’s cooler than layering.

Next Mid Blue Lightweight Relaxed Denim Shirt, £26

Hush Dina Denim Shirt, £75