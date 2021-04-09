These are the new beauty launches you’ll want to know about this year

Spring is here and with pub gardens and other outdoor spaces reopening, it feels like our social lives are slowly returning. The even better news for beauty obsessives? There’s a new wave of cult brands and launches that promise to keep us looking selfie ready through the joyous sun soaked days to come.

Whether you’re in the market for some new skincare or you’re looking to stock your shower tray with some fancy shampoo, we’ve scoured the scene to find the new and little-known beauty brands that are set to make their mark on the industry this year.

Here are the new cult buys to have in your stash this summer.

1. Herbal Essentials

With prices ranging from £4 to £24, Herbal Essentials is a new beauty disruptor that will spark joy for both your complexion and your wallet. The high-performance skincare is made using naturally mineral-rich Himalayan spring water that contains magnesium, calcium and potassium, which the brand say can soothe redness and give a natural glow.

The trendy range covers everything from sheet masks, active toners, brightening creams, micellar water and hydrating gels, but we particularly rate their Miracle Cleanser (£8) – a buttery balm that dissolves stubborn makeup with ease.

herbal-essentials.com

2. Shedid and Parrish

Specifically formulated for curly and afro hair, this vegan haircare range is both kind to people and kind to the planet.

All of Shedid and Parrish’s products come in recyclable packaging, are cruelty free and fragrance-free, and the formulations are also 100% natural too, so there are no skin nasties lurking inside.

Designed to celebrate natural hair texture, the brand are fast gaining fans with their deeply cleansing shampoo and conditioner, as well as leave-in serums and curl stylers. The formulations use natural ingredients like shea butter and castor oil help to add moisture, control frizz and improve hair strength and elasticity over time.

shedidandparrish.co.uk

3. Bad Habit

LA-based influencer Emma Chamberlain’s Gen Z brand is here to fight against some of our biggest skin stressors: spending too much time staring at TikTok, snacking on sugary foods and eventually falling asleep in a face full of make-up.

The line is divided into two camps: Daily Essentials and Quick Fix Treatments. The Daily Essentials are everyday products like moisturisers and serums, while the Quick Fix Treatments treat sporadic skin concerns like breakouts and blemishes.

Everything in the range is pleasantly under £30, so it won’t break the bank, but those with sensitive skin should take note – the formulations do include essential oils and fragrances, so they might not be suitable for you.

uk.morphe.com

4. GetHarley

GetHarley is an online platform that links up beauty lovers with some of the world’s most renowned skincare professionals with years of hands-on experience working on specific skin goals and concerns.

Whether you’re worried about fine lines, acne or pigmentation, the service will match you with the right expert who will recommend a skin regimen after a one-to-one video consultation.

You can then choose to get products delivered to your door or book an in-clinic appointment. Each video session is £30 and lasts 30 minutes in total, and GetHarley will check in on your progress afterwards.

getharley.com

5. Earth Kiss

If you’re a fan of slathering on a face mask as part of your Sunday self-care routine, you might already be familiar with the health food shop favourite Earth Kiss.

The brand, whose roots are firmly grounded in nature, have just launched a new range of clay and bamboo sheet masks that are founded on two powerful and natural star ingredients – Shilajit and Kombucha.

Shilajit is a rare and powerful mineralised organic matter that’s known to help balance the skin, while kombucha is a superfood made from fermented tea that’s said to boost skin hydration. The two ingredients work together to restore skin to its natural best.

Each mask costs £2.99, and considering they’re 100% vegan, natural and certified organic too, you’ll struggle to find a better face mask at a more affordable price point.

amazon.co.uk

6. All Tigers

All Tigers is another vegan and all-natural brand to hit shelves this year (yep, we’re sensing a theme here too). Specialising in liquid lipsticks, their cruelty-free formulations are notably impressive.

The range, which is available from Superdrug (superdrug.com), has matte finish that stays all day and won’t leave unsightly smears all over your wine glass. Available in 12 different shades, there’s a colour here for every skin tone – from neutral nudes to rich plum.

Animal lovers get to give back with each purchase too, as a percentage from all sales goes to the Poh Kao Association, to help protect wild tigers in Rajasthan.

all-tigers.com