Think pink: How to wear the rosy spring colour trend

Bursting onto the catwalks last year with Valentino’s autumn/winter fuchsia fantasy, the pink trend went into overdrive when the first photos emerged from the set of Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie movie.

Sparking a craze that swept across social media (not to mention red carpets all over the world), fashion lovers went wild for the rosy hue.

Now, rose-tinted spring collections are landing on the high street – and with the Barbie film set for release in July, you can bet we’ll see another wave of pink mania this summer.

Why has pink taken hold now?

“As we move on from Covid and seek escapism from the current world challenges, fashion trends have taken a joyful approach to style,” says Cliff Bashforth, managing director of Colour Me Beautiful

Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, believes the trend can be traced back over the last decade, as traditional colour associations have begun to die out.

“This movement coincided with the rise of the gender blur, a time where we began doing away with all colour rules and breaking down the boundaries,” she explains.

“Becoming emblematic of the disappearance of borders between the sexes, pink transitioned into a lifestyle shade appearing in home interiors as well as restaurant design.”

Wondering how to incorporate pink in your wardrobe as we head into spring/summer?

“There are so many different ways to wear pink for spring, whether light or bright,” says Pressman.

“We are living in a time of self-expression and self-curation. There is no one way to wear any colour – the more experimental and adventurous the better.”

That doesn’t mean you have to make like a red carpet starlet and don a flowing fuchsia gown.

“Of course you don’t need to wear pink head to toe,” says Bashforth.

“A splash in the form of accessories, such as a bag, can elevate an old outfit. Alternatively, you could switch out a plain white T-shirt and invest in a shade of pink that is flattering on you.”

Fashion ‘rules’ are meant to be broken, but if you’re unsure what suits, base your choices on whether your skin is warm-toned (meaning you tan easily and suit gold jewellery) or cool-toned (meaning you have a tendency to burn and suit silver).

“As a guide, cooler skin tones look amazing in cerise or hot pinks, indeed most shades from dusty rose to bright fuchsia,” Bashforth advises.

“Whilst warmer skin tones will always look their best in coral or salmon pinks.”

In terms of what to wear with it, you could try mixing different shades from the pink spectrum to create “new harmonies and coordinating color statements”, Pressman suggests.

“So combining a vibrant raspberry with rose and a fuchsia-shaded mauve tone.”

Cool blues and greens also pair well – which is why denim is a perfect partner for pink.

“You could then add in a range of blue tones, including a sapphire blue, royal blue and a more nautical blue tone,” Pressman continues.

“Rounding this out with an aqua green creates a palette of color that is not only vibrant and fresh, but also full of joyfulness and positivity.”

Bashforth has a clever colour-blocking trick for wearing a bold shade you’re not sure about: style the punchier shade on your lower half.

“The strong pink could be trousers or a full skirt, and teamed with a softer pink above,” he says.

Shop the trendy shade with these brilliant buys for spring…

