Timothée Chalamet announced as new face of Chanel

Timothée Chalamet has been named the new fragrance ambassador for Chanel’s Bleu de Chanel cologne.

The actor was unveiled on the French fashion house’s Instagram page in a campaign photo shot by famed fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti.

This is the first time the Dune actor has been appointed ambassador for a fashion or beauty label.

“With a dynamic energy as raw as it is refined, the French-American 27-year-old actor has gained a distinguished worldwide reputation, while still at the dawn of his career,” said a statement released by Chanel.

“Apart from his audacious style and unapologetic charm, Timothée Chalamet personifies the visionary and edgy spirit of the next chapter of Bleu de Chanel: a man who does not limit himself to the ordinary boundaries life sets and looks beyond what is visible.”

Speaking to British Vogue, Chalamet recalled his earliest of memory of the brand related to his late grandmother.

“I remember her giving my sister Chanel No. 5 – I think it was for my sister’s birthday – and she had this little Chanel purse too,” he said.

“She was a very, very elegant lady in the best sense of the word – subtly elegant and not for show.”

Talking about working with Martin Scorsese, who is directing the campaign film, Chalamet said: “He lives and breathes movie making. The conversations we’ve had over Zoom have been super enthused. For him, it’s like hitting the treadmill.”

The Bleu de Chanel full advertising campaign will be released in June, with the film following in autumn.

Within two hours Chalamet’s Instagram post announcing the news had garnered 900k likes and hundreds of comments, including one from the actor’s Little Women co-star, Florence Pugh, who said: “Very boopable nose there babe. Miiiish youuuuu x”.

Spanish actor Penelope Cruz, a long-time Chanel ambassador, commented on the brand’s post with a string of clapping emojis.

Earlier, the Oscar-nominated star hinted at the partnership when he posted an image of the famous double C logo with the caption “CC X TC OTW” – meaning ‘on the way’.

Renowned for his red carpet style Chalamet co-chaired the Met Gala in 2021, but rarely collaborates with brands.

He was named a ‘Friend of the House’ for jewellery and watchmaker Cartier in 2021 and in October last year became the first man to grace a solo cover of British Vogue.