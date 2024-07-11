Travelling hand luggage only? Here are 5 travel minis you need to pack

You may have been overjoyed when earlier this year the news broke that airport security liquid limits were being scrapped.

But of course, UK airports soon admitted they wouldn’t be able to meet the deadline, meaning decanting products into 100ml bottles is a forgone conclusion for 2024 summer holidays.

If, like many of us, you refuse to pay for hold luggage when travelling abroad, then the charade of painstakingly picking your beauty favourites is a familiar experience. There is never enough space for everything – so it’s usually that trusty liquid liner that stays behind – just to wish you’d brought it for your evening glam look.

So, to ensure you never face beauty FOMO again, here are five travel minis you need when travelling light – so you’re covered from head-to-toe.

1. Solid SPF

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable for hot holidays. To free up space in your liquids bag, opt for a solid SPF stick – it’s compact and doesn’t come with the possibility of exploding over your clothes.

The La Roche Posay Anthelios XL SPF 50+ stick is non-greasy, not highly perfumed and doesn’t leave an unpleasant film. It’s also great for quickly swiping over squirming kids.

La Roche Posay Anthelios XL SPF 50+ stick, £13

2. Compact containers

On the note of leaks and spills – if you’re organised enough to decant your products before catching your flight – then the viral cadence containers are an absolute must.

The suave and smart leak-proof pods can be filled with liquids, creams, gels and medication; then neatly labelled with interchangeable lids to join up magnetically, and perfectly fit in your carry-on.

This brand is pricey, however, so if you’re not travelling often enough to justify the price, opt for mini food containers. They’re lightweight and leakproof and can be used for nuts and snacks once you’re back home.

Cadence Body Set, £63

Amazon Stackable Snack Pots, £10.99 (was £11.99)

3. Rosy lipstick

Even if you’re not a huge lipstick wearer, the versatility of this make-up staple should never be underestimated. If it spreads, it technically counts as a liquid, so this is one to pop in the translucent bag.

A good rosy lipstick can, of course, be used for a statement or subtle lip stamp, but also a cream blush or even a liquid eyeshadow. The best thing about using one shade is it will tie your make-up look together, even with the most minimal of products.

Alongside packing a bronzing powder, which can be used for both bronzing and as a transition shade for eyeshadow, a neutral lipstick is a must for your travel make-up bag.

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color in Bare, £29, Look Fantastic

Nars Mini Laguna Bronzing Powder, £19, Harvey Nichols

4. Posh shower minis

There’s nothing more disheartening than buying a travel mini in desperation at the airport, then never using it because it’s so sub-par to your usual go-tos. Investing in good shower minis is an absolute must for travelling – especially if you’re spending a lot of time in the sun or sea – your hair and body will need nourishment.

Aveda has a great collection of mini-shampoos and conditioners which use all natural ingredients that actually work – great for if the water quality isn’t great in the destination you’re travelling to. The Aesop shampoo, conditioner and moisturiser set is high end and hardworking. Smelling utterly amazing too – it means you won’t have to make space for a fragrance either.

Aveda Nutriplenish Shampoo Deep Moisture – 50ml, £15

Aesop Arrival Travel Kit, £33

5. Hair mist

Depending on what you prioritise on holiday – whether it be your hair, make-up or perfume – leaving space for one non-negotiable will ensure you never feel totally without.

If you’re wanting the perfect summer mane this holiday, without a heavy heat tool, a spritz of Sam McKnight’s texture mist achieves the perfect boho lift that even Kate Moss would envy.

Hair By Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist – 50ml, £12, Space NK