Vampy glamour and shimmering sparkles dominate the NTAs

British stars flocked to the O2 in London for the National Television Awards (NTAs), an event renowned for its glamorous red carpet looks.

This year was no exception as celebrities sported an array of gowns from classic monochromes to shimmering florals.

From Charlotte Dawson to Davina McCall, here are the most show-stopping looks from the night:

– Bond girl glamour

Sharp and sartorial silhouettes dominated the red carpet and celebrities channelled vampy tones and monochromatic gowns.

Love Is Blind: UK star Emma Willis, 48, kept it classic in a plunging black midi-dress, slicked back hair and platform heeled sandals.

Her husband and co-star Matt Willis, 41, wore a sharp navy suit with silk lapels and open-collared black shirt.

Ex-Love Islander Zara McDermott, 27, wore a black strapless mermaid tail gown.

The BBC Three presenter kept her beauty classic with a bold red lip and half-up hair do and paired the ensemble with dazzling emerald cut diamond earrings.

Following suit was fellow ex-Islander Molly Smith, 29, who wore a gothic sheer strapless dress with a two-foot train.

The gown featured a sheer boned bodice and high-leg slit exposing Smith’s thigh-high stockings.

She paired the look with a diamante bag and gold and red choker.

Ex-This Morning star Holly Willoughby, 43, stunned in an iridescent shimmering black gown which featured a form-fitting boned structure with a dripping ruche on the waist.

The presenter sported her quintessential soft make-up look and relaxed waves.

Scottish singer Tallia Storm, 25, wore a gem-studded strapless red gown with sparkling silver heels and jewellery.

EastEnders star Michelle Collins, 62, wowed in a strapless black and white gown and Chanel quilted clutch.

The dress featured a rose-encrusted peplum bodice and a streamlined silk skirt.

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid, 53, stunned in a form-fitting black gown with a pluming feather trim.

The TV presenter sported her signature waves with a soft glam make-up look.

This Morning presenter Cat Deeley, 47, kept her make-up minimal and let her dress do the talking in a vivid red one-shoulder gown.

The simple piece featured ruched detailing across the torso and matched Deeley’s minimal manicure.

Fellow This Morning star Alison Hammond, 49, wore a figure-hugging black dress with a sweeping white cape.

The presenter paired the look with velvet black pumps and dripping gold earrings

– Vampy seductress

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, 34, showcased the colour of the season in a vampy aubergine silk midi-dress.

She paired the look with a plum lip, large lilac earrings and silver jewelled sandals.

Presenter Davina McCall, 56, stunned in an espresso-coloured leather gown, paired with leopard print pointed heels and gold jewellery.

The ex-Big Brother presenter sported her signature fringe in a slick down-do with minimal make-up.

Birmingham actress Vicky McClure, 41, channelled gothic glamour in a skin-tight strapless leather dress with seam-stitch detailing.

The Line Of Duty star finished the look with a smoky dark eye and chunky gold bangles.

TV presenter Rochelle Humes, 35, wore a striking strapless khaki dress with an asymmetric peplum bodice and sheer skirt.

The This Morning presenter paired the autumnal look with a beach waved bob and a purple plum manicure.

– Feminine frills and shimmering style

The night was not all sharp tailoring and sombre colours as many celebrities brought a spring in their step with feminine frills and dazzling gowns.

Newsreader and presenter Charlotte Hawkins, 49, wore a shimmering silver and blush tiered gown with silver-heeled sandals and a beachy up-do.

Following suit, EastEnders actor Ellie Dadd, 19, wore a silver halter-neck gown with scoop neck detailing.

The star paired the summery ensemble with a bright white leather clutch.

Broadcaster Ashley James, 37, wore a sheer nude gown embellished with sparkling silver and pink roses.

The star finished the feminine ensemble with a pearlescent clutch and mother of pearl earrings.

TV actor Charlotte Dawson, 31, channelled wedding bells in an extravagant white tiered gown, adorned with a silver sparkling clutch and pointed heels.