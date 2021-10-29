Video: How to create Harley Quinn hair for Halloween
Ever since Margot Robbie first played Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, the baseball bat-toting, hot pant-wearing former psychiatrist has become a hugely popular Halloween costume choice.
Blonde hair with pink and blue tips is a signature of the DC comics character – reprised by Robbie in two subsequent films – but you don’t have to bleach and dye your locks to get the look.
Here, beauty blogger Sophie Hannah, working with VO5, shows you how to create Harley Quinn hair using a pre-dyed wig, with a 2021 twist on the fancy dress favourite…
