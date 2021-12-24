Want a long-lasting party season pout? Why you should try the lip stain trend

Even at the best of times, finding a lipstick that won’t fade, feather or smudge all night is virtually impossible. Add festive drinks, nibbles, and now of course face masks into the mix and you’re asking a lot of your lippie.

That’s why so many beauty brands have recently launched liquid lip stains, with both matte and satin finishes.

“Stains give you a sheer wash of colour, they feel lightweight, but they are also incredibly long-wearing, making them great for those who want their make-up to last. Plus they don’t budge under face masks,” says Melanie Barrese, head make-up artist at Illamasqua and Eyeko.

Chanel make-up artist Kay Montano, says: “I’ve always loved lip stains, as do many of the actresses I work with. Not only is it the most wearable way of wearing lip colour, but it is also a great way to introduce lip colour to those women who either think lipstick doesn’t suit them, or find it hard to apply.”

Highly pigmented and lightweight, these ink-like products have incredible staying power. But preparation is key to ensuring a flawless finish.

“Lip stains can dry the lips out and can give a cracked effect if the lips aren’t well prepped,” warns Gia Mills, celebrity make-up artist and founder of Skin in Motion. “Ensure you give lips a mini scrub to remove any dead skin. A top tip is to do this with your toothbrush when brushing your teeth.”

(Chanel/PA)

Barrese recommends using a lip scrub. Or alternatively: “Take a wet muslin cloth and lightly buff over lips, before applying lip balm. You want to ensure you’ve given the balm some time to soften your lips, so do this before you apply the rest of your skincare and make-up.”

Montano advises using a non-slippery balm: “The less liquid, more wax or balm-like they are, the more they stay put.”

When applying the stain itself, you don’t have to create a crisp edge or use lip liner. Montano continues: “Starting at the centre of your lips, apply colour and rub lips together, then pat in with fingertips until the desired shape is achieved. If you’re using a very moisturising lip stain, then you can reapply and blot with a tissue and repeat until you have the ideal density of colour.”

Mills suggests using your finger instead of the wand: “Pop a bit on your finger and just press into the lips, allow to dry and then apply one or two more coats. Another top tip to keep the lips hydrated during the day, as stains can dry the lips out, is to carry a hydrating lip balm to pat on top. It also doubles up as a subtle gloss.”

Shop the look: 7 long-lasting lip stains

(Revlon/PA)

1. Revlon ColorStay Satin Ink Lipstick In So Deep, £9.99, Superdrug

(Tropic/PA)

2. Tropic Lip Stain Bitten Red, £14

(Anastasia Beverly Hills/PA)

3. Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Stain Hot Pink, £19, Boots

(Avon/PA)

4. Avon Power Stay Long-Lasting Lip Stain Stay Naked, £7

(Chanel/PA)

5. Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion in Berry 824, £33

(Wonderskin/PA)

6. Wonderskin Wonder Blading Peel & Reveal Lip Stain Sweetheart, £28, Amazon

(Stila/PA)

7. Stila Stay All Day Sheer Liquid Lipstick Patina, £13.60 (was £17)