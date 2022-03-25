What Kate wore in the Caribbean

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been touring the Caribbean.

Their royal visit has spanned Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas (from March 19 to 26), in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The trip hasn’t been without its difficulties – protests were staged in Belize and Jamaica, with some Jamaicans calling for reparations from the British monarchy.

But the royal couple has persevered with the itinerary, and Kate has given a masterclass in elegant holiday dressing…

Arriving in a blue suit…

(Jane Barlow/PA)

In a nod to the Belize flag, Kate arrived in the country in a deep blue Jenny Packham dress – paired with a sapphire and diamond necklace and drop earrings to match her engagement ring.

In a floral dress…

(Chris Jackson/PA)

Continuing with the blue theme, the Duchess donned a playful patterned Tory Burch dress, paired with statement earrings from Sézane (Charlie Earrings Threaded Blue, £55).

Keeping it casual for an archaeological visit…

(Jane Barlow/PA)

Gen Z might have declared skinny jeans ‘over’, but Kate is certainly still waving the flag for the style – although she did get in on a trend beloved by the younger generation: cargo pants.

On a visit to a 3,000-year-old royal residence and temple built by the Maya civilisation, Kate wore High G-Shape Cargo Skinny Pants from G-Star Raw (£95), paired with a simple white t-shirt and what looks to be a classic pair of Ray-Bans.

(Toby Melville/PA)

When the royal couple headed deeper into the jungle, Kate popped a safari shirt over the top (Scotch & Soda Long Sleeve Belted Tencel Safari Shirt, £77.48, was £154.95, Endource).

Making a statement in hot pink…

(Jane Barlow/PA)

In one of her most knock-out looks of the trip, Kate attended a reception at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech wearing a vibrant metallic pink dress from celeb-favourite brand The Vampire’s Wife – similar to a green version she’s worn in the past.

Wearing vintage Yves Saint Laurent…

(Jane Barlow/PA)

Kate kept her departure from Belize incredibly chic, wearing a vintage orange Yves Saint Laurent jacket with white trousers and a failsafe Mulberry handbag.

In sunny yellow…

(Jane Barlow/PA)

The Duchess has really indulged in bright colours for her trip – and what better example than the sunshine yellow Roksanda dress she wore to touch down in the second stop of the tour, Jamaica.

In the perfect summer dress…

(Chris Jackson/PA)

It has been suggested this colourful striped outfit is a slightly altered version of a 1950s dress from Willow Hilson Vintage (£369). Is this the beginning of a new era in fashion for the Duchess, where vintage clothes are a bigger part of her wardrobe?

Wearing Alexander McQueen…

(Chris Jackson/PA)

Kate picked Alexander McQueen for her wedding dress in 2011, and she keeps returning to the brand – here, in an elegant white suit paired with an orange blouse from Ridley London (Alicia Top, £249).

(Jane Barlow/PA)

But the best part of the outfit was definitely Kate’s handbag – another vintage find from Willow Hilson, a 1960s raffia beaded wooden handle bag costing £229.

In an emerald ballgown…

(Jane Barlow/PA)

Kate often turns to Jenny Packham for eveningwear, and she stunned in this forest green tulle and sequinned gown – paired with emerald and diamond earrings, loaned from the Queen.

Back in McQueen…

(Jane Barlow/PA)

In a classic Kate fit, the Duchess wore a white lace Alexander McQueen dress and a Philip Treacy hat for a military parade.

Wearing green to travel…

(Jane Barlow/PA)

This is a repeat of an Emilia Wickstead dress we saw Kate wear in 2021 – and it’s just as chic second time around.

In blue for the Bahamas…

(Chris Jackson/PA)

There’s no denying the Duchess is partial to Emilia Wickstead – she wore the designer again to touch down in the Bahamas, the bright blue colour a nod to the country’s flag.