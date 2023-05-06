What the rest of the royal family wore on coronation day

Following the procession from Buckingham Palace, members of the royal family joined the King and Queen at Westminster Abbey, giving us the first glimpse of their coronation outfits.

The ceremony was a Collar Day, meaning the Windsors could wear morning dress with mantles appropriate to the most Senior Order to which they belonged – the Order of the Garter, Thistle or Royal Victorian Order.

Other family members chose bespoke gowns and designer suits for the occasion.

Here are the ensembles worn by members of the royal family on coronation day…

Princess of Wales

Kate wore a deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle edged in scarlet over an Alexander McQueen embroidered ivory silk crepe dress.

Her silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery headpiece was by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

The princess’ earrings were a touching tribute to William’s late mother, with the pearl and diamond pieces belonging to Diana, Princess of Wales.

She also wore Queen Elizabeth II’s George VI Festoon Necklace, which George VI commissioned for his daughter Princess Elizabeth in 1950.

“While it might not look like it, compared to previous coronations, a Princess of Wales going without a tiara is a big change,” said Rosie Harte, author of The Royal Wardrobe.

“Traditionally we would have expected her to wear a velvet robe, similar to that worn by Queen Camilla and embroidered in gold.

“She would have worn a tiara behind which she would have placed a coronet (a small crown without its arches) at the time the Queen Consort was crowned.

“Instead, she has opted for a silver embroidered floral headpiece. This may be to reflect Charles’ love of the environment.”

Harte noted that Kate’s earrings symbolise “continuity” and her devotion to a life of service. She added: “They have been a key part of Kate’s jewellery rotation in the last few years. She’s sending the message that while her title might have changed, her commitment to royal life hasn’t.”

Prince of Wales

William wore his navy blue Order of the Garter mantle over his red Welsh Guards’ ceremonial dress uniform as Colonel of the regiment.

The cloak – which the prince wears to the Order of the Garter ceremony in June at Windsor each year – was made from deep blue silk velvet with white satin ribbons and a lining of white taffeta.

His dress uniform, single-breasted in style with a stand-up collar, was made from Hainsworth Scarlet Wool Doeskin.

William wore his Pilots Wings badge, and his Queen’s Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals.

His leg garments – known as overalls in the Army – are made from a blue-black wool barathea with two inch scarlet stripes.

The prince also wore his Order of the Thistle sash and badge, Garter Star and Thistle Star, Order of the Garter Collar and Great George of the Order of the Garter.

Prince Harry

Attending the coronation without wife Meghan, the Duke of Sussex wore a morning suit with a white shirt and skinny grey tie.

Harry also wore military medals and the KCVO Star, representing the Royal Victorian Order, which recognises distinguished personal service to the monarch of the Commonwealth.

Prince George

George, along with the King’s other Pages of Honour, wore a scarlet tunic decorated with gold lace trim and blue velvet cuffs, with an open-fronted design and lined in silk.

He wore an ivory silk satin waistcoat trimmed in gold braid, with wool trousers and boots.

The uniforms were originally made during the reign of Elizabeth II and have been re-tailored for the coronation.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Charlotte was a mini-me version of Kate’s outfit, with her similar silver bullion, crystal and silver thread headpiece by the same milliner.

She also wore an Alexander McQueen dress with a cape, in ivory silk crepe, with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs – with the emblems also featuring on her mother’s dress.

Louis, five, wore a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lace work embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts, made by bespoke Savile Row tailors Dege and Skinner.

The youngster’s leg garment was black, complete with Garter Blue stripe.

Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

Edward wore morning dress with Garter Mantle, while Sophie wore a Suzannah dress with a Jane Taylor headpiece and Royal Victorian Order Mantle.

Princess Royal

Anne wore her Blues and Royals uniform with the dark green Thistle Mantle, and the Thistle Collar, Garter Sash, Garter Star, Thistle Star, GCVO Star, full sized medals, KCVO Star and Companion of the Order of the Bath neck decoration.

The Thistle cloak is made from deep green silk velvet with a lining of white taffeta, and features a hand embroidered gold badge and garter blue velvet hood.

Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

The Duke of Gloucester wore a morning coat with Garter Mantle, Garter Collar, Garter Star and Medals, while the Duchess of Gloucester wore a white dress with Royal Victorian Order Mantle, Star, Collar and Family Order.

Mike and Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall wore morning dress, while Zara chose a powder blue dress with matching feathered fascinator.