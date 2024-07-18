What to look for when you’re choosing a wedding dress

If you’re an indecisive bride, picking the perfect wedding dress is perhaps one of the hardest choices to make when it comes to the big day. From fittings to alterations and all the fine trimmings – setting a budget is essential before falling in love with a dress out of reach.

After budgeting, knowing your wedding location is the next vital step – after all, you don’t want to select a capped long-sleeve gown if you’re getting married on a sunny beach. Then follows all the delicate details, from silhouettes to styles to who to ask for opinions – arguably the fun bit, but for many, it’s drenched in apprehension.

So, to put you at ease, here’s expert advice from wedding specialists Kate Beavis, owner of Magpie Wedding, and Zoe Burke, editor of wedding vendor marketplace, Hitched, on how to whittle down options to find your dream gown.

1. Determine the right cut

To know what you’re looking for, you have to know what you won’t feel good in, and this starts with cut. Burke recommends reviewing your wardrobe and thinking about what your favourite clothes have in common, “if you know what shapes and styles suit you best, that will be so helpful when you start shopping.”

Beavis agrees, and advises brides to think about what they’d wear casually: “If you love halter necks and showing your shoulders on a night out – well that style of wedding dress will work for you. Do you usually cover up your lower half? Then a ballgown fit-and-flare shape is likely the style that you will feel comfortable and confident in.”

Once you’ve settled on a few options, Burke urges you share this information with the boutiques ahead of time. “Bridal stylists will have lots of experience dressing different body types, and they’ll be able to recommend dresses to suit your shape and taste, so the more information you give them, the better!”

2. Which colour to go for?

Just like the cut of your dress, colour totally depends on your body, complexion and preferences. Ivory tends to be the most popular – as a more flattering shade of white, but there is no one best colour when it comes to wedding dresses, notes Burke. “A lot of couples personalise their outfits, opting for bright colours.

“That being said, the traditional look is hugely popular for a reason. You can always add a pop of colour or a twist in other ways, such as with statement shoes, nail art or even with an embroidered veil.”

However, Beavis notes that brides are no longer expected to wear white due to social opinion shifting and the rise in recycled fashion. “If you want to be able to wear your dress again, choosing a colour means you won’t look so ‘bridal’ at another event.” She advises brides to try dresses on with and without makeup, to see what colours make you pop and which ones wash you out.

3. How to select the best silhouette

Similarly to cut, it’s a good idea to think about which shapes you’re usually drawn to. Burke suggests researching dress shapes – such as fishtail, A-line, ball gown, sheath, and more – and seeing which ones emulate the clothing you feel best in. Then try try try!

“Go into boutiques with an open mind and try as many styles as possible,” says Beavis. “You may be surprised. Do bear in mind practicalities though – if you have a bigger bust that needs extra support, ask the boutique owner or designer for bra or cup solutions that will work with each dress.”

If you’re finding it hard to decide, Nadine Merabi, fashion designer and founder of own-name ready-to-wear luxury brand, says not to fret. “Brides have started to wear more than one dress on their wedding day, sometimes two or three! This then allows for the bride to indulge in a variety of styles and colours.”

4. Thinking about the details

Lace, feathers, frills and pearls – despite having nailed the frock there’s still much to consider. “If you like a contemporary, fashion-forward look, feathers are one to watch,” says Burke, “Whereas if you love retro glamour, consider pearls.” Incorporating lace into your gown is a more traditional approach, but is still frequently reached for by brides as popularised by both the Princess of Wales and her sister in their wedding dresses.

“The time has come for brides to reconsider the bridal bow,” says Merabi, “and don’t disregard florals as feeling overly fussy or fusty. Today, they make for a romantic finish for all manner of bridal silhouettes, each working for a bride’s personal preference.”

5. How to prepare for the shopping experience

It may take six to 10 months to tailor a dress for you, so timing is key here! The first thing to prioritise is research – look at reviews of bridal shops both locally and further afield, then start with the dress.

Most bridal shops ask you to come with clean skin, without freshly applied fake tan, and to avoid going too heavy on the make-up. Not only does this help with avoiding stains, but helps give a sense of what truly suits you.

Burke recommends styling your hair similarly to how you’ll have it on the day, “and if you don’t already have your wedding shoes, take some in a height similar to what you think you’ll go for, to help you envision the final look better.”

Beavis reminds brides to bring options when it comes to undergarments – whether a simple bra and pants or shapewear. “Take pictures if you’re allowed and keep an open mind! Often brides fall for a dress they weren’t expecting.”

Here are five classic styles you can’t go wrong with

