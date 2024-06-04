What to wear to the Taylor Swift UK and Ireland Eras tour

Excitement is building ahead of Taylor Swift’s imminent arrival in the UK and Ireland as ‘Swifties’ consider what imaginative outfits they will be wearing to her energetic three-hour shows.

The Tortured Poets Department singer will kick start the next leg of The Eras Tour at Edinburgh’s esteemed Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on Friday, June 7, followed by Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin.

This tour’s set list consists of more than 40 songs grouped into 11 distinct acts that portray all of pop star’s iconic studio albums conceptually.

The captivating sets encompass everything from her self-titled country album Taylor Swift, which was released in 2006 when she was just 16-years-old, up until her eleventh studio pop album The Tortured Poets Department, released in May this year.

To celebrate the evolution of the 34-year-old songwriter, since the tour commenced in Glendale, Arizona, in March, her loyal fan base have been dressing up as their favourite eras, with creative, sparkly and edgy attire.

Here, we unravel some of these trends to provide concertgoers with some inspiration for their own era outfits.

Red era

Red was released in 2012 and was arguably Swift’s breakthrough album as its lead single ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ earned the singer-songwriter her very first number-one hit on the Billboard Pop Singles Chart.

It marked a shift away from country music which was reflected in her vintage looks and pop tunes.

During this iconic era, Swift began experimenting more with her sound and style and was often snapped in vibrant red and stripy clothing.

Fans looking to mirror this classic aesthetic will be drawn to bright red garments, black fedora hats, and of course the global pop star’s signature red lipstick.

Many might also choose to don a graphic tee with bold red and black writing to replicate what the singer wore in her 22 music video.

The Red era is arguably the easiest era to emulate, as a dive into the depths of a former 2010s wardrobe is likely to uncover a plethora of bold tees and statement classic accessories.

But if your hunt is unsuccessful, a quick search for ‘red shorts’ or ‘black and white striped T-shirts’ on Vinted or ASOS is likely to be fruitful.

Accessorize Packable Fedora Black, £18

Oliver Bonas, Shirring Stripe Black Jersey Top, £20 (down from £35)

Roman Red Textured Tie Waist Cotton Shorts, £15 (down from £20)

Reputation era

If snake print and sparkly bodysuits are your thing, Swift’s dramatic U-turn reputation era is for you.

Reputation’s release in 2017 coincided with the singer’s return to public life, after her notable absence from red carpets and interviews, which marked an reinvention of her music as well as her style.

During this era, Swift ditched her previous sweet and innocent aesthetic and reemerged with a bold and unapologetic exterior.

If you are looking to channel a confident Reputation persona, black clothing, chains, leather and striking jewellery will be your new best friend.

In addition, the album cover looks like a newspaper which some Swifties have been incorporating into their bold looks.

Dune London Snake-effect Brooch-Detail Clutch Bag, £56 (down from £80)

New Look Black Leather-Look Mini Skirt, £13 (down from £19.99)

New Look Black Mesh Rhinestone Bodysuit, £19.99

Lover era

It was her first album after her departure from Big Machine Records and many of her songs reflect this newfound liberation.

The album cover is a stark contrast to her former edgy Reputation phase and encompasses bubblegum visuals and pastel colours.

Those looking to embrace this soft ‘lovecore’ aesthetic should reach for lavender, baby blue and pastel pink garments and accessories – think Barbie and butterflies.

This candyfloss vibe will definitely help prepare you to belt out Cruel Summer at the top of your lungs.

PrettyLittleThing Light Pink Rib Butterfly Diamante Racer Top, £11 (down from £14)

River Island Beige Embellished Denim Shorts , £40

Oliver Bonas Pink and Faux Tortoiseshell Clubmaster Sunglasses , £24

Folklore era

This wistful 2020 album is full of escapism and many fans have been replicating this vibe by putting together some cottage-core inspired outfits.

Cottage-core is a fashion trend which idealises rural life, and many concertgoers have worn flower crowns, bohemian dresses and of course cardigans – the named of the album’s lead single – to align with this aesthetic.

If crafts are your thing you can get the glue gun out and make your very own flower crown.

Alternatively, you can buy one for a reasonable price at Claire’s or on online retailer Etsy.

To achieve this elevated hippy look pair a maxi dress with some chunky knitwear and brown boots.

Cotton Traders Embroidered Button Cardigan , £27 (down from £39)

Scamp & Dude Grey with White Stripe Maxi Sundress, £99

Midnights era

Midnights is the tenth studio album by the American songstress and she first revealed the project during her acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the 2022 VMAs.

During this period Swift’s enchanting outfits exuded dark/midnight blue and purple hues, sparkles, stars and sequins.

Fashion wise it was one of her most glamorous eras as she was often seen strutting red carpets in incredible sparkly heels and elegant outfits.

Many fans have taken inspiration from the songs Lavender Haze and Midnight Rain and have taken a literal stance to this trend by wearing lavender and midnight colours.

Fur coats and sparkly dresses paired with red lippy and cat eyeliner are some great ways to turn this era into a showstopping outfit.

Roman Purple Sleeveless Pleated Tiered Chiffon Dress, £52 (down from £55)

Monsoon Trio strap block heeled sandals silver, £75