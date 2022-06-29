Why the Love Island-approved three-piece bikini is summer’s hottest swimwear trend

Move over basic bikini, because there’s a sizzling new swimwear trend in town and it’s blowing up this summer.

After Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri was spotted in a marble print bikini and matching ruched dress on the romantic reality show, New Look reported a 250% rise in searches for ‘3 piece bikini set’, and beach co-ords are proving very popular with Instagram style stars, too.

So, what exactly is a three-piece bikini?

Essentially, it’s a traditional bikini with an added garment in a matching fabric. But there are lots of different options for that extra piece – and that’s the beauty of the trend.

It might be, for example, a printed sarong to tie around your waist…

(New Look/PA)

New Look White Chain Print Moulded Triangle Bikini Top, £15.99; White Chain Print V Front Bikini Bottoms, £9.99; White Chain Print Sarong, £9.99

A long-sleever crop top or loose shirt to throw on when you need a bit of protection from the sun (or a chilly breeze)…

(Nasty Gal/PA)

Nasty Gal Recycled Landscape Print 3 Piece Bikini Set, £39.20 (was £49)

Or a pair of breezy trousers, perfect for strolling to the beach and back.

(FatFace/PA)

FatFace Sea Floral Ruffle Bikini Top, £18 (was £22.50); Sea Floral Wide Leg Trousers, £49.50

There are even three-piece sets offering matching bucket hats or adorable little headscarves.

Bold prints – everything from vintage Versace-inspired to modern marble – are huge this year, and with these coordinating sets you know you’ll be bang on trend, whether you’re hanging at a pool party or frolicking on the beach.

And the great thing about that extra garment is that you can style it as part of your summer wardrobe too – team a bright crop top with jeans and heels for a night out, or wear those trousers with a white tee and trainers for a comfy plane outfit.

(PrettyLittleThing/PA)

PrettyLittleThing Cream Amalfi Island Print Ruffle Sleeve Halterneck Bikini Top, £11 (was £15); Cream Amalfi Island Print Ruffle Bikini Bottoms, £9 (were £12); Cream Amalfi Print Sarong, £9 (was £12)Love

Some brands, like FatFace, have entire ranges of swimwear and separates in the same print, so you can curate your own three-piece set.

So if you’re heading off on holiday and wondering what to pack, now you know: the three-piece bikini is the swimwear to be seen in right now.