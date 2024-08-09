Why you need to streamline your summer skincare routine

The summer months work our skin hard, and coping with the heat, sweat and dryness takes a toll on its health.

The sun’s ultraviolet rays oxidise our epidermis and breaks down collagen production, making the skin more susceptible to sagging, wrinkles and discolouration.

“UV is responsible for 80% of skin ageing, pigmentation and it even depletes all important antioxidants like vitamin C and E in the stratum corneum (the outermost layer of the skin),” says Dr Clare Kiely, dermatologist and founder of The Skin Diary.

“UV rays can cause sunburn, heat rashes and generally be very drying. Hot weather also makes us more dehydrated, and things like chlorine from pools, fans, and air conditioning can dry out the skin too,” says Dr Cristina Psomadakis, better known as Dr Soma on Instagram. “That’s why it is important to stick to a simplified routine so you can support your skin barrier and provide it with hydration.”

So, after a season of hot holidays and long nights, the end of August is the perfect time to get your skincare back on track. We hear from expert dermatologists on why and how you should be streamlining your skincare right now.

The benefits of stripping back

Many brands lead us to believe we need multiple products and highly active ingredients to achieve results. For dermo-pharmacist, Dr Colette Haydon, this is a particular concern.

“Skin maintenance should be much simpler to protect its integrity and energy. There are two pillars: functionality and active ingredients,” says Haydon.

“Functionality includes cleansing, protection (such as SPF and vitamin C, which helps aid natural UV protection) and hydration. Active ingredients such as retinol, AHA and BHA are efficient and are only to be used at night.”

Using three products that align with these steps of functionality is all you should be doing in terms of daily skincare. Active ingredients, strong masks and exfoliants should be reserved for weekly or monthly use only.

Furthermore, simplifying your routine helps ensure you stick to it. “It makes adhering to a consistent skin routine tailored to individual needs far more feasible,” says Abi Cleeve, founder of SkinSense.

Not only is pairing back your products great for your skin, it’s great for your bank balance, allowing you to repurchase fewer, higher quality products. “It also means that you can declutter that bathroom cabinet, which is full of half-used products that are probably out of date and lost their efficacy,” says Dr Kiely, “And fewer products means less waste, which is better for the environment.”

Products to prioritise

If you’re gong to have one non-negotiable, that should be SPF. “Cosmetic scientists have done an amazing job at formulating some great SPFs. Of course if you are on any topical treatments (e.g. for acne, photodamage or dermatitis), prioritise these,” says Kiely.

When picking three products for your simplified routine, opt for a cleanser, moisturiser and an antioxidant, advises Dr Erica Mulh, ambassador for Cetraben.”Optionally, you might also include a treatment product like a vitamin C serum or a retinoid, ” she says.

If you’re wanting a standout product that will help soothe your summer-blazed skin, introducing extra hydration is perfect for this time of year. “Skin barrier strengthening through ceramides and known hydrating ingredients are excellent,” says Cleeve. “Richer formulas are easier to opt for when it’s cooler. A facial oil overnight once or twice per week is a great way to treat post-summer skin.”

How to know when you’re doing too much

Albeit it’s important to give your skin a break, it’s crucial to look at your skin and decipher what it needs in that moment. “The ideal number of steps in a skincare routine varies depending on individual skin needs, but generally, more than eight to 10 steps can be considered excessive,” notes Lesley Reynolds, expert at The Harley Street Skin Clinic.

“It’s best to focus on essential steps like cleansing, moisturising, and sun protection, and then add extra products as needed for specific concerns,” Reynolds says. “A more straightforward routine is often more effective and easier to stick with.”

Mulh notes that you should take into consideration how many products you are able to be consistent with, as “regularly applying the products over time will allow you to see the benefits of your routine.”

