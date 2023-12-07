Winter florals are back: How to wear the glamorous print trend

One of the biggest catwalk trends of the season, winter florals are here to bring some drama to your autumn/winter wardrobe.

Major players like Chanel, Balenciaga and Dior put petal prints and 3D flowers in the spotlight for AW23, with a focus on dark fabrics emblazoned with bright blooms.

London Fashion Week’s resident flower-power experts, Richard Quinn and Erdem Moralıoğlu, put a glamorous spin on their favourite print, with sumptuous brocade suiting and exquisite evening gowns.

Up-and-coming designer Conner Ives impressed with his collection – shown on the British Fashion Council’s Newgen catwalk – which featured a stand-out sparkly minidress with jewel-toned floral embellishments.

Midi dresses were a recurring theme on the runways – a look that’s easy to replicate on a high-street budget.

Layer a long-sleeved dress over a ribbed roll-neck and team with knee-high boots for a cosy winter ensemble, or go glam with a floaty evening dress and heels.

A flowery cocktail dress or co-ord set is perfect for party season.

To create a pulled-together look, choose a handbag that matches one of the accent colours in the print.

If you’re wearing a beautiful red or pink rose print, why not complete your look with lipstick in the same shade?

The edgy way to do florals, a sharp suit works for day or night. Dress it up with on-trend platform heels or down with minimalist trainers.

For a cool print clash, take your cue from the Emilia Wickstead catwalk and add a shirt or blouse in a contrasting floral print.

From dresses to suits and separates, take your pick from the current crop of floral fashions on the high street…

Joanna Hope Floral Dobby Angel Sleeve Maxi Dress, £85.50, JD Williams

River Island Black Jacquard Floral Smock Mini Dress, £70 (shoes, stylist’s own)

Finery Kalia Green Folk Dress, £59 (boots, stylist’s own)

Simply Be Floral Printed Mesh Ruched Bodycon Dress, £22.50 (was £32.40)

Roman Dark Green Floral Print One Shoulder Stretch Dress, £45 (was £55; shoes, stylist’s own)

Ro & Zo Floral-Print Wrap-Front Woven Top, £79; Floral-Print Bias-Cut Woven Maxi Skirt, £89, Selfridges

FatFace Sara Crew Jumper, Black, £49.50; Amelie Floral Midi Skirt, £49.50; Aureilia Ankle Hiker Boot, Burgundy, £89

Leem Graphic-Print Plisse Woven Top, £120, Selfridges

Karen Millen Italian Structured Satin Floral Bloom Printed Blazer, £159.20 (was £199); Italian Structured Satin Floral Bloom Printed Trousers, £103.20 (were £129); shoes, stylist’s own)