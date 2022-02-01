World Hijab Day: 4 common misconceptions about women wearing head coverings

Founded in 2013, World Hijab Day is celebrated each year on February 1. It promotes religious tolerance, spreading the word that Muslim women who choose to wear a head covering are ‘dressed not oppressed’.

Originating in New York, the annual event has grown into a worldwide digital phenomenon, with thousands of women posting selfies on social media and sharing the reasons why they are proud to call themselves hijabi.

“I just love the sisterhood,” says Halima Aden, who shot to fame as a hijab-wearing model before quitting the industry, because she didn’t want to compromise her religious beliefs. “Seeing the hashtag #WorldHijabDay and all these beautiful girls from all different backgrounds and ages, embracing the hijab, it’s refreshing.”

Now, the 24-year-old has collaborated with modest fashion brand Modanisa on a range of turbans and shawls, and believes “we’re slowly moving away from what was always so common: hijab oppression. I think any day to get the word out and share positive hijab-related stories, why not?”

These are just some of the common misconceptions around hijabs…

1. Women are forced to wear the hijab

Halima Aden, who has collaborated with Modanisa on a fashion range (Rooful Ali/PA)

“I think the biggest misconception is this notion that a man has forced you to do something,” says Aden. “For me personally, in fact, it was the complete opposite. I asked my mother when I was seven, [I said] ‘I’m gonna wear a hijab’. I kind of wanted to match with her because I looked up to her. I thought that it was the coolest thing ever.”

Deborah Latouche, London-based fashion stylist and creative director of luxury modest fashion brand Sabirah, converted to Islam 15 years ago. She says: “I actually started covering my hair before I became a Muslim, to see if it was something I would be able to do, as covering your hair is part of the Muslim faith. I love wearing printed scarves and multicoloured turbans.”

2. Only Muslim women have to dress modestly

(Alamy/PA)

The Arabic word ‘hijab’ means barrier or partition. In Islam, it refers to principles of modesty that apply to both men and women.

Latouche explains: “Hijab is not just about a piece of cloth worn on the head – hijab also means modesty, for both sexes, which is related to modesty of your personality, how you carry yourself, talk to people, talk to the opposite gender and people that you are not related to.”

3. All hijabs are the same

(Alamy/PA)

The modesty principles set out in the Qur’an are open to interpretation, with some Muslim women choosing to cover everything except their face and hands. Others choose to conceal their hair, and some don’t wear a head covering at all.

“The hijab is a personal journey for every Muslim woman,” says Latouche. “Whether you choose to wear a scarf or not, it’s a decision that should not be judged by others as it’s between you and your Lord. I truly feel fully dressed and more beautiful when I wear my headscarf, it really is part of my identity.”

4. A hijab can’t be a fashion accessory

Hijabs can absolutely be a fashion accessory, and just like other types of clothing.

“I have seen many trends and fashion movements on how the scarf is worn and the types of scarf fabrics, such as plain or patterned, silk or jersey,” says Latouche. “I love seeing sisters who make the hijab their own – some choosing to wear beautiful pins and even hair bands and crowns, especially when getting married.”

When choosing what hijab to wear with an outfit, Aden says: “What I find works for me is like opposites attract. So if I’m wearing a lighter colour [outfit], I try to go with a darker hijab.” Having collected a number of designer hijabs from fashion shoots, she describes her style as, “Simple but elegant, an elevated look without trying too hard.”