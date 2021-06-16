World Refill Day: 4 of the best refillable make-up palettes

When it comes to refillable beauty products, it’s the liquid variety that usually gets the most attention. Shampoo, conditioner, body wash, hand soap – we can save a lot of plastic packaging if we keep topping up bathroom dispensers instead of buying a new bottle every time, and that’s excellent news for the environment.

Make-up, on the other hand, doesn’t always spring to mind when considering sustainable lifestyle choices we can make. But did you know refillable palettes are actually a great way to reduce waste?

Because, let’s be honest, no one really uses every single shade of eyeshadow or blusher in a multi-pan set, so you always end up throwing away a bunch of product along with the case, and there’s a lot of plastic that goes into making those, plus metal if it comes with a mirror.

With a customisable, reusable set you can curate your own ideal selection and swap shades whenever you like, making it a much more eco-friendly option. To mark World Refill Day (June 16), here are four of our favourites…

MAC Pro Palette Eyeshadow/Concealer X6

1. MAC Pro Palette Eyeshadow/Concealer X6, £2.50

Create your perfect eye make-up edit with this six-pan case, which gives you the option of seven Studio Fix Concealer shades (£13.50 each) and 14 Powder Kiss Soft Matte Eyeshadow shades (£12 each).

Tropic Colour Palette with five trays

2. Tropic Colour Palette with five trays, £68

Allowing you to choose from 13 different cream and powder products (including concealer, eyeliner, eyeshadow and highlighter) in three pan sizes, this travel-friendly palette offers tonnes of different combinations. Usually £16, the case is free when you create a complete palette, while refills start from £8.

Benecos It-Pieces Empty Palette

3. Benecos It-Pieces Empty Palette, £5.65

A fantastic all-rounder, this interchangeable palette from natural and vegan beauty brand Benecos can be filled with up to eight refills from the IT-Pieces range of 12 eyeshadows, four compact powders, three blushers, two highlighters, two bronzers and a contouring powder, with refill prices starting frosm £3.95.

Surratt Grande Palette

4. Surratt Grande Palette, £24, Space NK

Japanese-New York beauty brand Surratt has two refillable palettes to choose from. You can fill the Petite case with up to four pans and the Grande up to six from the Artistique range of more than 45 eyeshadow shades (£20) and more than 20 blushes (£30 each).