Younger hands: How to make yours look more youthful

While many of us concentrate on achieving a youthful glow and anti-ageing creams for the face, caring for our hands can go by the wayside…. which isn’t a good thing.

Especially when you take into account how hands are laid bare when it comes to the elements, and day-to-day stresses on our skin.

As Leanna Zaman, Boots beauty specialist, puts it: “Taking care of our skin is a top priority for many of us, but hand care can be overlooked.

“Our hands are constantly exposed to environmental factors such as sun damage and pollution which can lead to visible signs of ageing.”

Hand cream & lotions

To combat this, Zaman says to try adding a hand cream into your daily skincare regime. “Look for ingredients such as retinol, vitamin C, vitamin E, and niacinamide to help reduce the signs of ageing, such as dryness, dark spots and wrinkles.”

She says richer formulas with pure retinol help promote cell turnover and reduce fine lines and texture, as well as reducing the production of melanin… and minimises the development of hyperpigmentation.

“I like to apply a hand cream liberally before bedtime for an intensive overnight treatment,” says Zaman. “During the day I suggest opting for a hand cream with the protective power of an SPF.”

Look for creams with an SPF of 30 and UVA protection, suggests Zaman, plus hyaluronic acid and aloe vera. “Hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides help to reduce the appearance of fine lines caused by dehydrated hands.”

Exfoliate

“Whilst on a ‘healthy-ageing’ journey, many tend to overlook caring for their hands, which is a common oversight,” says Georgina Henry, UK education manager for Perricone MD.

“Hands often display early signs of ageing due to continuous exposure to harsh weather and sunlight.”

One effective way to maintain youthful-looking hands is to incorporate a regular, mini routine, says Henry. “Exfoliate using your face or body exfoliant, ideally two to three times each week.”

“Follow by moisturising daily, topping-up as and when needed and if you’re stepping outside, don’t forget to pop some SPF on top.”

Nourish cuticles

To ensure your hands retain a youthful and radiant appearance, Henry says: “Pamper your nails and cuticles with nourishing oils and regular manicures to complete the rejuvenation process.”

Use a soap substitute

Regular hand washing dries out the hands, especially when they’re in constant use…

“The lack of moisture in the air draws moisture from the skin therefore, we need to keep them hydrated at all times,” says Ali Headley, medical & professional affairs manager at Epaderm.

She says a two-in-one emollient and cleanser can also be used as a substitute for soap. “Wash your hands with emollients rather than detergents or soaps, as these can often increase water loss from the skin.”

Using cream as a skin cleanser helps ensure dry skin can be properly washed, without losing additional moisture, notes Headley.

Maintain your nails

“Have regular professional treatments to keep nails and hands looking tidy, nourished and well maintained,” says Sherrille Riley, senior beauty therapist & founder of Beauty Edit Mayfair. “Choose nudes or natural-looking polish colours as they are more flattering on weathered hands.”

Furthermore, with pastel shades and barely there polishes trending for spring, you’ll be bang up to date in the stylish nails stakes.