Zendaya stuns in vintage Roberto Cavalli at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Zendaya made a statement in vintage fashion at this year’s Green Carpet Awards.

The actor wore a grey fringed Roberto Cavalli gown from the spring/summer 2011 collection, with a deep-V neckline and an open back.

Zendaya, 27, is no stranger to wearing vintage fashion for major events – her recent press tour for Dune: Part Two has been filled with archival outfits, most notably a cyborg suit designed by Thierry Mugler for his autumn/winter 1995 collection, which she wore to the London premiere.

Her Roberto Cavalli outfit at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards taps into the resurgence of the boho trend – recently seen during Paris Fashion Week at new creative director Chemena Kamali’s autumn/winter 2024 collection for Chloe.

Zendaya was one of the co-chair’s of this year’s annual event, alongside stars Helen Hunt, Julianne Moore, Annie Lennox, Livia Firth and Cate Blanchett.

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards “unites the power of fashion and entertainment for positive transformation” as well as championing “interconnected cultural change”, according to organisers.

Plenty of celebrities championed vintage fashion on the pink carpet at the Hotel West Hollywood in Los Angeles – including model and TV presenter Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen, 38, wore a classic black slip dress with sheer panels, from Saint Laurent’s autumn/winter 2022 collection.

Fresh off the success of Versace’s latest show at Milan Fashion Week, designer Donatella Versace, 68, wore a pale pink chainmail dress from her own label.

The simple shimmering style has been a Versace signature since the 1990s, when her brother, Gianni Versace, was in charge.

Broken Glass singer Annie Lennox, 69 wore a simple black suit with a T-shirt that said ‘Global Feminist’ in white lettering.

Speaking about her choice of outfit, Lennox told the PA news agency: “From my perspective, global feminism is a way forward because there is inter-sectionalism.

“If we fight among each other, if we’re too singular in what we do, then we don’t have a solidarity – and we need it.”

Lennox continued: “Global feminism is an umbrella term that is inclusive of all the different kinds of feminism, we need that place, we need a safe space where we can all come together, all shapes, sizes, colours – everyone to say we are working for the globe.

“We are working for the betterment of young girls that are coming up into a planet that it’s not guaranteed what the future is going to look like. We must support each other, that’s the best solution, I honestly think.”

She particularly praised Green Carpet Fashion Awards founder Livia Firth, who is “positivity on steroids”, she said, and has a “deep understanding and passion about climate justice, the fashion industry, and ecology”.

Italian activist Firth, 54, also chose a suit on the pink carpet: black flared trousers worn with a velvet-style plum jacket and tank top underneath.

Actor and director Hunt, 60, wore all-white on the pink carpet – a long-sleeved, high-necked midi dress that had a slight shimmer to it.

Actor and singer Michaela Jae Rodriguez, 33 – who is a familiar face modelling for Charlotte Tilbury Beauty – kept things sleek and simple in a strapless black column gown and red statement earrings.

While supermodel Amber Valletta, 50, who recently helped relaunch the Donna Karan New York alongside Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Karlie Kloss and more, wore a black mini dress with a dramatic scooped back.