10 brilliantly boozy gifts for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is on its way, and it can be tricky to find the right gift. No one wants to spend a fortune, but it’s a good excuse to say thank you.

That’s why buying him something he can sup on during his special day is always a winner – and better still, you could toast the day together.

Here are our top picks for father figures everywhere…

1. BrewDog Punk IPA Beer Making Kit, £40 (was £45), MenKind

Arguably one of the best IPAs on the market, with this kit, your dad can make his very own BrewDog – it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

2. Folc Dry English Rosé 2023, £21.99

Officially the finest still English rosé wine, thanks to all the awards it has won, this bottle is a real treat for all those ‘brosé’ lovers.

3. The Gospel Green Cheese & Orchard Wine Hamper, £55, Mouse & Grape

This delicious set includes a bottle of Gospel Green Brut 2018 and a creamy Taleggio cheese pairing. Is there anything better than cheese AND wine?

4. Wise Wolf Cabernet Sauvignon, £8.50 (was £9.50), Asda

Not only does this lovely cab sauv look and taste good, but it does good, too. The stylish bottle is both fully recycled and recyclable.

5. Journey’s End Methode Cap Classique Brut Reserve NV, £22.50, Noble Green Wines

This South African sparkler is the perfect way to toast the day. Made with both red and wine grapes, it’s fresh, crisp and pairs perfectly with sushi (but is also delicious on its own).

6. Dad’s Emergency Toolkit, £18, Moonpig

Perfectly packaged, this retro box contains four Hogs Back brewery beers, including their best-selling traditional English ale, two IPAs and a bitter.

7. Sea Change Summer Pack, £39.99

Sea Change is an award-winning, ethically sourced, eco-friendly wine, and this gift pack contains the taste of summer. With a sauvignon blanc and rosé, both from France’s Languedoc-Roussillon region, and a bottle of prosecco, it really is sunshine in a box.

8. Glen Marnoch Peated Single Malt Whisky, £19.99, Aldi

Brand new and available from June 2, this Scottish dram gives off a whiff of lemongrass and aniseed, and tastes deliciously smoky and spicy. Serve over ice and toast the day.

9. Imp & Maker Signature Beer & Treats Gift Set, £59

A beautifully packaged hamper featuring four exquisite Noam lagers and a host of posh snacks – you can’t go wrong.

10. Cutter & Squidge Brownies & Beer Gift Hamper, £34.99

For the man with the sweet tooth, this selection of salted snack blondie bites and brownies will go down a storm. He’ll receive 12 indulgent treats alongside a trio of beers – a stout, lager and IPA. There’s also a vegan and wheat-free option available for the same price.